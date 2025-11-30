Shavua tov, friends.

Rafah is coughing up starving Hamas fighters as the underground grid buckles. The Syrian line just turned kinetic eight kilometers over the border. Hezbollah keeps promising revenge but can’t decide whether dignity or survival matters more. Judea and Samaria is running on combat logic, not Oslo nostalgia. And inside Israel, the political, legal, and military echelons are wrestling over who actually leads when the rockets come.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Rafah: Four more tunnel fugitives — including the son of Razi Hamed and a battalion commander — were killed as the grid collapses and dozens remain trapped.

Lebanon/Syria: Hezbollah vows retaliation while UNIFIL leaks intel and Israel reinforces the Hermon line after a Beit Jinn ambush wounded seven.

Judea & Samaria: IDF encircles the Tammun–Tubas belt, demolishes Jenin terror structures, and busts Turkey–Jordan gun pipelines feeding the ridge.

Iran / Axis: Tehran accelerates weapons to Hezbollah, smuggling into PA zones, and maritime signaling, while Houthis hype a “Golan” front.

Inside Israel: Netanyahu’s pardon request moves into formal review; law enforcement arrests far-left instigator calling for violent overthrow; Android ban and Morpheus AI enter force.

Diplomacy: Germany resumes arms sales and sends its chancellor to Jerusalem; Qatar pushes “phase two” while bodies are still withheld; Europe spins deeper into soft hate.

Aviation: Global A320 grounding may disrupt Israel’s flight corridors this week even as El Al remains unaffected.

Israel is engaging with reality while its enemies — and too many allied capitals — cling to illusions. Rafah isn’t “paused,” it’s being hollowed out. Syria isn’t quiet, it’s becoming Iran’s export lane. Hezbollah’s delay isn’t restraint, it’s weakness. And inside Israel, the old bureaucratic reflexes — delay, defer, deny — are finally being dragged into the daylight.

The Israel Brief opens the week with Syria turning kinetic — a reserve paratroop force fighting its way out of Beit Jinn while the new regime in Damascus runs cover for Iran's jihadist auxiliaries. The full edition goes deeper than the Flash bullets: Netanyahu's mid-trial pardon request landing on Herzog's desk, the first equal enforcement of incitement law against the radical left in over a decade, and UNIFIL crossing the line from useless to a security liability. The clearest read yet on a two-front north converging at the Golan.

Hezbollah’s pride buys it time, but not much — the December deadline hangs over Beirut like a storm.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe