Shavua tov, friends.

By dawn Monday, Hamas says it will hand over every living hostage and the remains it claims it can find. The Re’im reception hub is ready. Hospitals and forensic teams are standing by. The number we cannot forget hovers over all of it: more than 2,000 Israelis killed across two years of war. If sons and daughters step off helicopters tomorrow, Israel will breathe again. If families receive their dead with honor, we will mourn with them as one people.

Jerusalem today carries a precise mood. War weary. Careful. A little more light in the eyes. As one friend in the city put it, people are smiling and nodding, almost whispering “maybe.” When we see our people home, there will be dancing in the streets. Until then, steady.

Pay attention to three tracks in this briefing. First, the mechanics of the release: gathering points, ICRC handovers, and whether Hamas really returns all the bodies it says it cannot find. Second, the fight for Gaza’s “day after.” Armed clans are openly confronting Hamas in Beit Lahia, Sabra, and Rafah. Israel’s defense minister has ordered preparations to destroy the tunnel system. Cairo is floating an international force. Washington will stage personnel in Israel, not in Gaza. This is where outcomes get written. Third, the narrative war abroad. London’s marchers chanted “from the river to the sea” even as a ceasefire took hold. British ministers finally told universities to protect Jewish students.

There is hope in the air. There is also homework. Read on.

By dawn Monday, Hamas says it will hand back every living hostage. Today's Israel Brief carries that hope alongside the number that hangs over all of it — more than 2,000 Israelis killed across two years. The full edition pushes past the release ceremony into the fight that decides everything: armed clans turning on Hamas block by block in Beit Lahia and Rafah, Katz ordering the tunnels destroyed, Cairo floating a UN force, and Washington staging troops in Israel but not Gaza. That is where the day-after gets written.

The gap between paper plans and ground truth will be the battlefield.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe