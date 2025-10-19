Shavua tov, friends. The new week begins with clarity delivered by jet engines. Hamas violated the ceasefire with anti-tank fire and gunmen near Rafah; Israel answered across Gaza—twenty targets hit and counting. Defense Minister Israel Katz said it plain: Hamas will “learn the hard way” that the IDF protects its soldiers and answers every shot.

This is enforcement rather than escalation for its own sake. The ceasefire was written in good faith; Hamas read it as opportunity. Now, every violation redraws the line in fire. The question is not whether Israel will respond—it’s how many times Hamas wants to test the proof.

The new week opened with clarity delivered by jet engines. Hamas fired anti-tank rounds near Rafah, Israel answered across twenty targets, and Katz promised Hamas would learn the hard way. Today's Israel Brief frames it as enforcement, not escalation for its own sake. The full edition reads the breach pattern beneath the strikes — tunnel-emergence attacks, the information op of denial, Rafah turned from logistics into leverage, Iran declaring the nuclear deal dead, and the northern miscalculation risk as Hezbollah weighs whether to mirror Gaza's flare.

The ceasefire was written in good faith; Hamas read it as opportunity.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe