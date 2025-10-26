Shalom, friends.

The line between truce and trap is narrowing. Hamas has yet to return another single murdered hostage despite synchronized coordination with Egypt. Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum is now a test of credibility for everyone who sold this ceasefire as progress. In Kiryat Gat, Washington’s command center is no longer advisory—it’s operational, and every decision made there chips away at Israel’s autonomy. Rubio insists there’s “no Plan B,” which in practice means Plan A continues until Hamas finishes rebuilding.

North, the situation is louder than the headlines admit. Two Hezbollah field commanders are gone, Iranian officers are reportedly embedded across their missile sites, and Lebanese officials are warning civilians to brace for Israeli action in the Beqaa. The Barak MX batteries on Cyprus and the largest IDF drill since the war began are part of the same message: Israel will not wait to be surprised twice.

Inside the country, Netanyahu is juggling coalition mutiny from Shas, American vetoes on annexation, and a public that no longer distinguishes between political theater and security paralysis. The IDF probe into October 7 is due imminently, and every faction plans to weaponize the findings before the next election. Meanwhile, the reserve call-up is expanding quietly, because the General Staff is done pretending this ceasefire is sustainable.

The signal in all this noise: Israel is rehearsing the next war while Washington is still pretending the last one ended. The gap between those realities is where miscalculation lives.

The signal under all the noise: Israel is preparing for round two while Washington keeps pretending round one is over — and today's Israel Brief sits in exactly that gap. The full edition reads Trump's 48-hour ultimatum becoming a credibility test for everyone who sold this truce, the Kiryat Gat command center that is no longer advisory, and the north getting louder than the headlines admit. It also takes apart the freed terror convicts now lodged in a five-star Cairo hotel — Marriott reservation link included, if you'd like to make a booking.

Israel is rehearsing the next war while Washington is still pretending the last one ended.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe