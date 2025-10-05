Shavua tov — welcome back from Shabbat.

It’s day 730 of the war, the edge of a new Sukkot, and nearly two years since the day that changed Israel forever. Communities across the country are holding remembrance gatherings today, ahead of the holiday that begins Monday night — a deliberate choice to pause, honor the fallen, and prepare for a season of rebuilding.

Today’s briefing captures the tension of that hinge moment: negotiations that might bring the living home, quiet fronts that could ignite again, and the stubborn rhythm of Israeli life resuming — mitoch ha’achshav — out of the now.

Watch especially the Cairo track and the internal shifts it’s triggering in Israel and abroad. When Hamas blinks, it’s never out of mercy — only pressure. When the IDF pauses, it’s tactical. And when Jews build sukkot near old borders, it’s not nostalgia. It is a statement of permanence.

Day 730, the edge of Sukkot, two years since the day that changed Israel forever. The Israel Brief reads this hinge moment as Hamas accepts the Trump framework in principle while still rejecting disarmament and calling a 72-hour handover unrealistic. Beyond the flash bullets, the full edition covers the mob of fifty that attacked Jews near Carmel, the rare sight of a Gazan militia fighting Hamas alongside the IDF, and the Cairo track's narrow window before Trump's Sunday deadline.

When Hamas blinks, it's never out of mercy — only pressure.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Day 730, the edge of Sukkot, two years since the day that changed Israel forever. The Israel Brief reads this hinge moment as Hamas accepts the Trump framework in principle while still rejecting disarmament and calling a 72-hour handover unrealistic. Beyond the flash bullets, the full edition covers the mob of fifty that attacked Jews near Carmel, the rare sight of a Gazan militia fighting Hamas alongside the IDF, and the Cairo track's narrow window before Trump's Sunday deadline.

When Hamas blinks, it's never out of mercy — only pressure.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe