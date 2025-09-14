Shalom, and welcome to today’s Israel Brief. The headlines range from Mossad’s debate over striking Hamas leaders in Qatar, to tributes for Charlie Kirk in Israel, to protests abroad disrupting Europe’s most famous cycling race. Meanwhile, new details on Elizabeth Tsurkov’s release, Qatar’s attempt to build an anti-Israel axis, and daily Houthi drone strikes remind us that the battlefield is everywhere: Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and the court of global opinion.

Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Doha has drawn sharp debate. Times of Israel reports Mossad opposed a ground op, warning it would derail hostage talks, while Netanyahu pushed for action. Read more →

Today's Israel Brief tracks a day where the front line refuses to stay in one place. The flash bullets give you Doha, the Mossad-versus-Netanyahu split over the ground op, and a cycling race shut down in Madrid. The full edition is where it connects: a Yale professor's 'mass human sacrifice' libel reaching 230,000 subscribers, Qatar convening an anti-Israel axis, and Britain quietly closing its war college to Israeli officers. Three theaters, one fight.

Israel's fight is military, political, and cultural, all at once.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe