Shavua tov, friends.

Benjamin Netanyahu stood at the United Nations and declared: “Israel will not allow you to shove a terror state down our throats.” His speech, delivered to rows of empty seats, underscored both Israel’s global isolation and its refusal to bend. At home, families of hostages branded his words hollow, even as the IDF pressed deeper into Gaza City and sanctions snapped back on Iran.

What to watch: whether Netanyahu can turn rhetoric into results—bringing the hostages home, preventing Hamas from breathing again, and setting the stage for peace that is more than a line in a speech. The battlefield stretches from the Bekaa to Baghdad, but the moral struggle runs straight through the Knesset and the streets of Jerusalem.

Netanyahu told the UN that Israel will not allow a terror state shoved down its throat, and he said it to rows of empty seats. The daily Israel Brief reads the gap between that defiance and what it has to produce: hostages home, Hamas denied a second breath, a plan that is more than a line in a speech. Inside the full edition, the Doha strike fallout, Lapid's safety net, the snapback sanctions biting Tehran's rial, and the moral fight that runs straight through the Knesset.

Politics is a tool, not a religion.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe