Shalom, friends.

The diplomatic calendar is crowded and the operational calendar is… let’s just say there’s quite a lot of notations. Luxembourg convened Tuesday on the first post-Orban foreign ministers’ agenda. Magyar confirmed Monday he will detain Netanyahu if he visits. And Salam opened a lawfare track this morning against the Forward Defense Line the 162nd unveiled ten days ago. Yahalom spent the week demolishing Bint Jbail. Someone leaked the intelligence document the cabinet’s Gaza decision turns on. And the IRGC fired on a container ship off Oman. So, a quiet few days, at least in recent, relative terms.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Yahalom accelerates: IDF deploys robots in Bint Jbail as PM Salam opens a war-crimes track in international forums.

Hormuz: Iran publicly rejects Trump’s truce extension as IRGC gunboat fires on container ship off Oman.

Hamas rebuilds: IDF intelligence confirms Qassam Brigades reconstitution under the truce as Mladenov says disarmament window is days.

Ben-Gvir: Accepts the Hauslich promotion and files to block AG’s expansion of the High Court interim order.

Opposition leadership: Eisenkot overtakes Bennett at 27% as Bennett attacks Smotrich over Haredi draft evasion.

Ofra: Arab mob ambushes Israeli hikers between Ofra and Givat Assaf on Yom Ha’atzmaut — armed hikers repel them.

Luxembourg: EU foreign ministers lack qualified majority for Association Agreement suspension, though settlement sanctions await Magyar’s new government.

Hungary: Magyar confirms Hungary will detain Netanyahu if he visits, aligning Budapest with the ICC-enforcement bloc.

Democratic left: J Street drops Iron Dome, Warren defends Platner’s Hamas-raid posts, Murphy cheers IRGC vessels evading the blockade.

Read together, this is the ledger of a pressure architecture running at capacity against an operational reality it cannot touch — Luxembourg gridlocks, Magyar files paperwork that changes no IDF flight path, the Democratic caucus votes positions calculated for sound bites not reality. Underneath the international noise: Yahalom is demolishing Hezbollah infrastructure on a compressed clock. The IRGC has been reduced to a junta because the civilians have nothing left to offer. Hezbollah sits at roughly 40% of pre-war strength. Lebanon is conducting direct talks with Jerusalem in a massive shift. And Milei has moved the Argentine embassy to Jerusalem. The strategic position Israel occupies coming out of Yom Ha’atzmaut is structurally stronger than any the country has held against the Iranian axis in decades, and the gap between paper and operations is still widening in Jerusalem’s favor.

Luxembourg gridlocks, Magyar files paperwork that changes no flight path, and a Lebanese prime minister who once presided over the ICJ opens a war-crimes track on X — today's Israel Brief reads the whole indictment season as one thing. The full edition explains why every forum lining up against Israel is doing it precisely because the alternatives have all been tried and failed: Yahalom is demolishing Hezbollah infrastructure faster than it rebuilds, and the gap between the paperwork and the operations keeps widening in Jerusalem's favor.

Read together, this is the ledger of a pressure architecture running at capacity against an operational reality it cannot touch.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe