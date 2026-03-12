Shalom, friends.

Day twelve of Roaring Lion, and the war just added an another declared front. Hezbollah named its campaign — “The Devouring Wind” — and Iran publicly claimed joint operations with its franchise for the first time since the war began. The Strait of Hormuz is now fully a combat zone with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards are firing on commercial ships —and publicly admitting it. Inside Israel, the cabinet bought coalition stability with NIS 5 billion and a shelved draft bill while the Bank of Israel warned the math doesn’t hold.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran-Hezbollah joint fire: IRGC claims its first coordinated operation with Hezbollah — ballistic missiles and 150+ rockets at Israel simultaneously. All Iranian missiles intercepted; three lightly injured in the north.

CENTCOM passes 5,500 targets: Cooper confirms destruction of an entire class of Iranian warships and a ballistic missile factory hit overnight. Trump says “nothing left to target” — planning assumes at least two more weeks.

Taleghan nuclear site struck: Israel hit the AMAD-linked compound in Tehran, adding to the systematic campaign against Iran’s weapons program infrastructure.

Hormuz kill zone: Iran fires on a Thai cargo ship and claims it; explosive boats set two tankers ablaze in Iraqi waters, killing one crew member. IEA authorizes 400 million barrels from strategic reserves — the largest drawdown on record.

Hezbollah declares “The Devouring Wind”: 150+ rockets and 20 drones fired at northern Israel; IDF strikes 10 Dahieh targets in 30 minutes and threatens Lebanese national infrastructure if Beirut doesn’t act.

Budget passes, draft bill dies: Cabinet approves NIS 30 billion defense increase and NIS 5 billion in coalition funds — including NIS 1.27 billion for Torah institutions — while shelving the Haredi conscription bill “for unity.” Bank of Israel warns the fiscal trajectory is unsustainable.

Pardons department rejects Netanyahu request: Position paper finds the pardon does not meet criteria — no conviction, no admission of guilt. Heritage Minister Eliyahu says he’ll consult further before sending his recommendation to President Herzog.

Spain cuts ties; Lebanon wants to talk: Madrid permanently withdraws its ambassador. Meanwhile, Lebanon’s government seeks direct negotiations with Israel — and the UNSC condemns Iran’s Gulf strikes 13-0, with 135 co-sponsors.

Kiryat Shmona, eleven days underground: Mayor Stern tells Jerusalem to finish Hezbollah, not the war — and asks who is shooting if Hezbollah isn’t south of the Litani.

Below : the Assessment on why Hezbollah’s tactical reversion to guerrilla warfare changes the ground problem, what the pardons department’s rejection actually means for the political timeline, and Iran’s shoot-on-sight order that tells you more about the regime’s stability than the airstrike count.

The common thread is that every actor — Tehran, Hezbollah, Washington, Jerusalem, the Gulf states — is operating on the assumption that the current configuration of the war has weeks left, not months. What they do with that assumption diverges sharply.

Hezbollah named its campaign 'The Devouring Wind,' Iran claimed joint fire for the first time, and the Revolutionary Guards started shooting at commercial ships and admitting it. Today's Israel Brief covers a war that just added another declared front while the cabinet bought coalition quiet with NIS 5 billion and a shelved draft bill — and the Bank of Israel warned the math doesn't hold. The flash lines give you the budget and the blockade. The full edition carries the question a Kiryat Shmona mayor put to Jerusalem after eleven days underground, the one nobody wants to answer out loud.

Who is shooting at us if Hezbollah is not south of the Litani River?

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe