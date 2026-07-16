Israel Brief: Thursday, July 16
Washington's Iran war widens around an Israel firing no shot, the High Court freezes the day-old draft-arrest law, and the American floor drops in caucus and West Wing alike.
Washington is five days into striking Iran and weighing how much more of the country to take apart, while Israel sits at its highest alert with a refreshed target folder and no shot fired. At home the coalition is spending its majority faster than it can bank the returns — a Basic Law for the haredi exemption, frozen by the High Court inside a day.
Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less
US–Iran war: Washington widens its fifth day of strikes inland, weighs hitting Iran's nuclear complex, while Israel fires no shot. See The War Today.
Lebanon pilot: Rome sets a phased southern pullout as the IDF razes Hezbollah's tunnels and missile stores before any handover. See The War Today.
October 7 roster: Israel kills the attacker who hauled a fallen brigade commander's body into Gaza, and the perpetrator toll passes 2,700. See The War Today.
Draft-law freeze: The High Court suspends the arrest-shield law a day after passage, and coalition MKs walk out over the exemption deal. See Inside Israel.
Attorney general: The Knesset strips the AG's binding authority over the government, letting ministers decline her legal opinions from January. See Inside Israel.
Religious harvest: The coalition legislates gender-segregated graduate programs and restores the Chief Rabbinate's monopoly over kashrut certification. See Inside Israel.
US aid vote: More House Democrats vote to strip Israel's $3.3 billion in military financing than to keep it — a first. See Israel and the World.
Vance on Rogan: The vice president recasts Israel's paid conservative-outreach campaign as hostile "influence" and amplifies the Epstein-Mossad smear. See Israel and the World.
Canada: Violent Jew-hate more than doubles last year's full-year total as its institutions begin to name it. See Israel and the World.
Chabad's turn: A "Born to Be a Yid" billboard campaign trades fear messaging for pride as diaspora Jewish life consolidates. See Israel and the World.
In most of today's fronts, the decisive hand is not Israel's. Washington sets the ceiling on the Iran war and brokered the Lebanon pullout, the High Court rather than the Knesset now holds the haredi exemption, and the House and the vice president are setting the terms of the friendship. The exception is the field — the southern Lebanese zone the IDF is razing before any handover, the October 7 roster it works a folder at a time — the one place Israel still writes the terms itself.
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Inside: five days of US strikes on Iran, the haredi draft law frozen a day after it passed, and a Democratic caucus now tilting against Israel's aid.