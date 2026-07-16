Washington is five days into striking Iran and weighing how much more of the country to take apart, while Israel sits at its highest alert with a refreshed target folder and no shot fired. At home the coalition is spending its majority faster than it can bank the returns — a Basic Law for the haredi exemption, frozen by the High Court inside a day.

Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

In most of today's fronts, the decisive hand is not Israel's. Washington sets the ceiling on the Iran war and brokered the Lebanon pullout, the High Court rather than the Knesset now holds the haredi exemption, and the House and the vice president are setting the terms of the friendship. The exception is the field — the southern Lebanese zone the IDF is razing before any handover, the October 7 roster it works a folder at a time — the one place Israel still writes the terms itself.

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Inside: five days of US strikes on Iran, the haredi draft law frozen a day after it passed, and a Democratic caucus now tilting against Israel's aid.

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