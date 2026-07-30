CENTCOM ran two hours over southern Iran overnight — twice the size of its last package — and left alone the bridges and power stations Trump spent the week threatening. A month ago the thinning Patriot and THAAD stocks were why Washington stopped. Adm. Brad Cooper has put that shortage in front of the president as the argument for taking Iran's missile array apart over fourteen days. Israel meanwhile is a second day into deciding how to answer a Hezbollah drone that came off the one tunnel complex its own ground troops are not permitted to enter.

Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Nobody pressing the case against Israel today moved on Israel. Hackney's Greens voted to begin ending a Haifa twinning the borough has held since 1968, and the Green benches rose for a councillor, raised Orthodox, who told the chamber that British Jews must condemn "the genocide" before they can ask anyone to fight Jew-hate. Beirut, which has authorized no house search in the zones Israel handed the Lebanese army, had its security services verify that a photograph had not been altered and then gave them thirty days to find the bank chairman in it. Inside Israel the week's real enforcement ran through a national serious-crime unit taking a coalition MK's statement under caution, and a check-in desk at Ben Gurion.

Today: an American strike wave and a campaign plan Trump has not signed, an Iranian drone at Damietta, and police on the Comptroller vote.

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