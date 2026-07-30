Israel Brief: Thursday, July 30
The interceptor shortage that stopped the American campaign is now the argument for widening it, and Trump has decided nothing.
CENTCOM ran two hours over southern Iran overnight — twice the size of its last package — and left alone the bridges and power stations Trump spent the week threatening. A month ago the thinning Patriot and THAAD stocks were why Washington stopped. Adm. Brad Cooper has put that shortage in front of the president as the argument for taking Iran's missile array apart over fourteen days. Israel meanwhile is a second day into deciding how to answer a Hezbollah drone that came off the one tunnel complex its own ground troops are not permitted to enter.
Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less
Iran: CENTCOM strikes dozens of IRGC targets, and Trump has not answered a fourteen-day plan to destroy Iran's missiles. See The War Today.
Egypt: An Iranian drone burns an American LNG hull at Damietta as the first Qatari cargo in three weeks clears Hormuz. See The War Today.
Lebanon: Northern Command's answer to the Ali al-Taher drone sits with Netanyahu a second day. See The War Today.
Comptroller: Police summon Haskel to establish which of two sworn High Court affidavits about filmed ballots is false. See Inside Israel.
Haredi draft: Enforcement moves to the Rabbinate's certification exams and the check-in desk at Ben Gurion. See Inside Israel.
Turkey: Fidan receives Hamas's new bureau chief in Ankara while Washington weighs selling Turkey F-35s. See Israel and the World.
Beirut: A judge gives security forces thirty days to find the banker photographed with Netanyahu in Washington. See Israel and the World.
India: Amnesty publishes 2,596 arms shipments to Israel and lists the Indian companies that sent them. See Israel and the World.
New York: Mamdani calls a judicial panel with no Jews unintentional, in a bar up to half Jewish. See Israel and the World.
Britain: Hackney's Greens move to end the Haifa twinning and tell British Jews to condemn Israel first. See Israel and the World.
Nobody pressing the case against Israel today moved on Israel. Hackney's Greens voted to begin ending a Haifa twinning the borough has held since 1968, and the Green benches rose for a councillor, raised Orthodox, who told the chamber that British Jews must condemn "the genocide" before they can ask anyone to fight Jew-hate. Beirut, which has authorized no house search in the zones Israel handed the Lebanese army, had its security services verify that a photograph had not been altered and then gave them thirty days to find the bank chairman in it. Inside Israel the week's real enforcement ran through a national serious-crime unit taking a coalition MK's statement under caution, and a check-in desk at Ben Gurion.
Today: an American strike wave and a campaign plan Trump has not signed, an Iranian drone at Damietta, and police on the Comptroller vote.
The Jewish State — Mitzpe's eight-session live course on Israeli history from the Mandate to October 7, taught the way the brief reads. Cohort 1: eight Sundays from Oct 11. mitzpe.org/the-jewish-state