Israel is at its highest alert over a war it is not firing a shot in. Washington restruck Iran a second night, handed a former al-Qaeda commander a letter clearing his reconstruction, and announced a southern-Lebanon withdrawal the defense minister publicly refused — the region's furniture moved all week, with Jerusalem seated at the table's edge and absorbing costs it had no vote in. At home the fight is narrower and entirely Israel's own: the draft exemption, the Likud slate, and the empty comptroller's chair are one contest over who holds the levers of state when the Knesset dissolves in the fall.

Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Abroad, the shape is Washington remaking the neighborhood largely over Israel's objection, with Jerusalem holding what it enforces with its own hand and absorbing the cost of the rest. The domestic contests run on a separate clock and share one stake — control of the state's own machinery on the way to the ballot box.

Today: America is back at war with Iran, Israel sits at highest alert without a shot fired, the Haredi draft deal collapses, and Washington rehabilitates Sharaa's Damascus.

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