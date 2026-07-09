Israel Brief: Thursday, July 9
Israel goes to its highest alert over a war it is not in, as Washington strikes Iran again, rehabilitates Sharaa's Syria, and the draft law collapses at home.
Israel is at its highest alert over a war it is not firing a shot in. Washington restruck Iran a second night, handed a former al-Qaeda commander a letter clearing his reconstruction, and announced a southern-Lebanon withdrawal the defense minister publicly refused — the region's furniture moved all week, with Jerusalem seated at the table's edge and absorbing costs it had no vote in. At home the fight is narrower and entirely Israel's own: the draft exemption, the Likud slate, and the empty comptroller's chair are one contest over who holds the levers of state when the Knesset dissolves in the fall.
Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less
Iran: The US strikes Iran a second night as Tehran fires on Gulf bases and Israel goes to highest alert. See The War Today.
Lebanon: Katz refuses the southern-Lebanon withdrawal Trump announced, tying any pullout to a Hezbollah disarmament no one can compel. See The War Today.
Gaza: The Board of Peace pours its stabilization foothold as a strike kills the Nukhba commander who raided Nirim. See The War Today.
Draft: Gafni sinks the softened exemption bill, and enforcement falls to the ministries and courts. See Inside Israel.
Likud: Eisenkot's Yashar passes Likud for the first time as Netanyahu stalls the primary that would set his slate. See Inside Israel.
Sovereignty: Netanyahu puts "settler violence" back in proportion on CNN — real, but a fraction of the violence running the other way — as a new community breaks ground and a Hermon foothold digs in. See Inside Israel.
Syria: Washington takes an ex-al-Qaeda commander off the terror list and praises him — as the UN documents his forces abducting Alawites and killing Druze — redrawing Israel's north with no Israeli seat. See Israel and the World.
US politics: The partisan sort reaches the pro-Israel lane as Michigan's AIPAC Democrat runs against Netanyahu to survive her primary. See Israel and the World.
Diaspora: Britain funds teacher antisemitism training as Illinois credits a course branding the ADL a white-supremacist group. See Israel and the World.
Economy: Nvidia triples its Beersheva R&D center and the fiscal deficit narrows to 3.3% as the war economy steadies. See Briefly Noted.
Watch: Aoun makes the first Lebanese state visit to Washington since 2009 as the comptroller rerun heads for a coalition showdown. See Developments to Watch.
Abroad, the shape is Washington remaking the neighborhood largely over Israel's objection, with Jerusalem holding what it enforces with its own hand and absorbing the cost of the rest. The domestic contests run on a separate clock and share one stake — control of the state's own machinery on the way to the ballot box.
Today: America is back at war with Iran, Israel sits at highest alert without a shot fired, the Haredi draft deal collapses, and Washington rehabilitates Sharaa's Damascus.