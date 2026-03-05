Shalom, friends.

We took a break for Purim. The war did not. What follows covers multiple days of developments — and there is a lot of ground to move through. The regime that promised Israel’s destruction for 47 years has lost its supreme leader, its senior command, its air defenses, its political succession body, and — as of the latest assessments — most of its ability to launch ballistic missiles at Israel. Iran is still shooting, Hezbollah has entered the fight, the Gulf has fractured into open combat with Tehran, and a NATO ally has taken its first Iranian hit.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

5,000+ Munitions: IAF strikes dismantle Tehran’s leadership compound, IRGC headquarters, and security command infrastructure across twelve waves.

Mojtaba Khamenei Selected: Assembly of Experts reportedly picks the late supreme leader’s son as successor — during a vote the IAF struck mid-count.

F-35 Air-to-Air Kill: IAF Adir shoots down Iranian YAK-130 over Tehran — first F-35 combat kill of a manned aircraft in history.

Gulf States at War: Qatari F-15s down two Iranian bombers two minutes from Al Udeid; Doha arrests IRGC cells and strikes inside Iran.

Hezbollah Opens Fire: Rockets and drones launched at Haifa; IDF strikes 320+ targets in Lebanon and describes Hezbollah’s entry as a “strategic ambush.”

Iron Beam Debut: Footage appears to show first combat use of Israel’s laser air defense system intercepting a drone on the northern border.

AG vs. Ben-Gvir — Mid-War: Attorney general demands High Court order to fire Ben-Gvir; coalition rallies, opposition MK Malinovsky breaks ranks to call timing unreasonable.

TASE Hits Record: Tel Aviv Stock Exchange closes at all-time high; shekel near 30-year high against the dollar; 82% of Israelis back the war.

Jew-Hate Surges Globally: Attacks on visibly Jewish people in Brooklyn, Milan, and Buenos Aires — three continents, one week, one permission structure.

Below : the Assessment on why the Assembly of Experts strike changes the category of legitimate targets, what Qatar’s air-to-air combat means for the Gulf order, and the DTW item on Hormuz that reprices the war for every economy on earth.

Nine Flash Brief lines and every one of them would have been the lead story any “normal” day. Iran’s command structure is collapsing faster than its succession process can replace it, the Gulf states that hosted Hamas are now in air combat with Iran, and the Western institutions that claim to speak for human rights are mourning the dictator whose security forces murdered well over 30,000 protesters in January. The operational picture favors Israel and the US on every measurable axis. The political picture — in Washington, on campuses, — is already being contested.

The Purim break ended; the war didn't pause for it. Today's Israel Brief moves through the days we missed in one pass — the Assembly of Experts struck mid-vote, Qatar in air-to-air combat with the regime it used to host, Iron Beam's first combat kill, and an AG petitioning to fire a minister while pilots fly over Tehran. The Flash bullets give you nine leads that would each have been the story on any normal day. The full edition is where we read what the Assembly strike does to the category of legitimate targets, and why a kippah on three continents in one week is one permission structure, not three coincidences.

A kippah on a Brooklyn train is enough to trigger a beating.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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