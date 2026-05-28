Shalom, friends.

Ariel Sharon built a career on the conviction that what holds is the fact on the ground, not the line on the page, and his rule is running live across five theaters today. Tehran’s Doha delegation drafts a Hormuz memorandum while the satellites show the IRGC reloading the missile sites the strikes buried. Beirut rewrites its disarmament plan because the zone Israel holds has grown from five points to sixty-eight villages. Guterres converts a B’Tselem libel into a UN annex entry that needs no proof, only a citation. One side is enforcing facts on the ground. The other is filing them.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

US hits Bandar Abbas as Tehran reloads: Strike kills a fifth Hormuz drone at the source; satellites show fifty buried launch points cleared. See The War Today.

Doha’s draft trades Hormuz for the blockade: Tehran circulates a framework reopening the strait, lifting the naval blockade, never naming a centrifuge. See The War Today.

A Givati NCO falls to an explosive drone at Shomera: Sgt. Rotem Yanai z”l, 20, reached the shelter; the second drone reached her anyway. See The War Today.

The IDF works 550 Hezbollah targets and Beirut rewrites its plan: The disarmament zone Israel holds has grown to sixty-eight villages. See The War Today.

Israel takes Hamas’s money chief and weapons builder in Khan Yunis: One strike on the funds-transfer network and the weapons-production line that kept running through the ceasefire. See The War Today.

Gafni orders a police boycott as the coalition buys the October 7 inquiry off: Daycare subsidies pass; the commission Netanyahu refused for two years becomes the bargaining chip. See Inside Israel.

Baharav-Miara indicts Urich and moves to block the Mossad chief: Two fronts before noon, including a bid to make the Court overrule a committee that twice cleared Gofman. See Inside Israel.

A nine-year-old killed in Ara’ara as the Arab homicide count runs 21% past the record: Lila Jahjaha, nine, shot at her own table. See Inside Israel.

Guterres lists Israel for sexual violence beside Hamas and ISIS: Jerusalem froze ties; the annex entry outlives a tenure with seven months left. See Israel and the World.

The British Museum cancels its own ancient-Israel lecture: Pulled under disruptor threat during the museum’s own Jewish Culture month — the heckler wins by RSVP. See Israel and the World.

Three Israelis knifed in Nicosia as Europe’s arrest tally climbs: Cyprus, Manchester, Berlin all process perpetrators faster than asylum systems screen them. See Israel and the World.

Below: the satellite imagery that explains why Tehran can afford to keep talking, the trade that put October 7 on the table for a daycare line item, and the AG move that asks a court to overrule a committee it lost inside twice.

Across every front the same gap holds: someone is performing a commitment on the ground and someone else is writing one down. The IDF is taking the money line in Khan Yunis and the high villages above the Litani that Beirut promised to clear and never did, while Tehran negotiates to recover by memorandum what its launchers can no longer seize by force. At home the legal guild is reaching for a court to nullify a Mossad appointment it could not stop on the merits, and the coalition is answering by moving the police-investigations unit out from under the office that keeps filing.

The War Today

US Strikes Bandar Abbas Drone Site as Satellites Show Tehran Reloading

The US struck an Iranian ground-control station near Bandar Abbas overnight, hitting it as it prepared to launch a fifth one-way drone after American forces downed four others Iran had fired at a US commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state media said the regime fired warning shots at four ships that tried to cross the strait without its permission — the same toll-and-permission regime Tehran has been asserting over a waterway the Law of the Sea bars it from impeding. The IRGC claimed it answered the Bandar Abbas strike by hitting an American base in Kuwait, a claim that travels only on regime channels and Tehran-aligned wires. New Airbus satellite imagery, surfaced on CNN, shows Tehran has cleared at least fifty blocked access points across eighteen buried missile sites since the April 8 ceasefire — the access points US-Israeli strikes collapsed to trap launchers underground. Tehran’s Doha delegation circulated its own draft of a US framework that reopens Hormuz commercial traffic to prewar levels within a month against a lifted naval blockade, omits the nuclear question entirely, and contemplates a binding Security Council resolution if a deal lands inside sixty days. Trump told the cabinet he is “not satisfied” and that the strait will stay open under any deal — “nobody’s going to control it.”

Assessment: Every Doha round is Tehran negotiating to buy back what the IRGC has already lost the capacity to seize, and the satellite imagery is the reason the regime can afford to keep talking — fifty access points reopened means the reconstitution is far enough along to outlast the bandwidth. The draft that reopens Hormuz, lifts the blockade, and never mentions a centrifuge is the “Hormuz-only” trade Trump’s red line existed to refuse, dressed as a memorandum. The probability of conventional escalation inside the regime’s own ceiling, which we have tracked at already more than fifty-fifty, sharpens further upward — the overnight exchange is the floor of the contact, not the ceiling [the Kuwait-base “retaliation” being the kind of claim the IRGC issues when it needs a win its launchers cannot deliver].

Explosive Drone Kills a Givati NCO at Shomera as the IDF Works 550 Targets

Sgt. Rotem Yanai z”l, 20, of Givat Ada, a NCO in Givati’s 435th Battalion, was killed yesterday afternoon when Hezbollah fired three explosive drones at Shomera and the adjacent post. The first ignited a fire, and the second detonated as she reached the protected room, wounding five others including two reservists on Goren’s security team. The IDF has struck roughly 550 Hezbollah targets across southern Lebanon and the Beqaa this week, with command centers in the Tyre area still under fire. Lebanese reports put two dead in a drone strike on a Tyre motorcycle and one Lebanese soldier killed in the south. Forces from the 401st Brigade eliminated the Hezbollah operative who killed Maj. (res.) Itamar Sapir z”l near Qouza last week — fired on from inside a church, then identified re-entering a structure in the same churchyard and hit by tank fire and an airstrike. A former brigade commander warned on Israeli television that the explosive-drone threat reaches Kfar Saba “without question,” and the Home Front Command opened preliminary alerts for Lebanon-origin fire. The Lebanese security delegation arrives at the Pentagon tomorrow with a disarmament plan its own officials concede now needs rewriting, because the zone Israel holds has gone from five points to sixty-eight villages.

Assessment: The explosive drone is the standing weapon of the northern front now, and our soldiers and our communities along the fence are the standing cost. Yanai z”l reached the shelter and the drone reached her anyway. The forty-five-day extension is draining toward foreclosure while the IDF works the perimeter Beirut was supposed to control and Hezbollah converts the runway above the Litani into a deeper arsenal. A Lebanese delegation that has to rewrite its disarmament plan because Israel keeps taking ground tells you who is enforcing the line and who is drafting around it — the disarmament Beirut will not perform, the IDF is performing for it, a few villages at a time.

Israel Kills Hamas Money Chief and Weapons Builder in Khan Yunis

Israel killed Ihab Khrizim, head of a central Hamas funds-transfer network that moved millions of dollars into the military wing, in a strike on Khan Yunis, the IDF announced this morning, calling the elimination a significant blow to Hamas’s rehabilitation and force-building. The same strike killed Mohammed al-Habash, a unit commander in Hamas’s weapons-production headquarters. Both men kept operating through the ceasefire — Khrizim, the IDF said, financing planned attacks on Israeli troops and civilians. The strikes follow Wednesday-evening hits on two senior Gaza City commanders, northern-brigade commander Ezz al-Din Beik and his deputy Imad Aslim, who also ran the Zeitoun Battalion, caught meeting in the same building.

Assessment: The framework’s text on Gaza disarmament is the record of what Hamas agreed not to do; the Khan Yunis strike is the record of what the IDF is doing about the money line that funds the violation. Taking the funds-network chief and the weapons builder in one strike hits the rehabilitation effort where it rebuilds — cash in, rifles out — and the IDF is reaching them on the intelligence calendar, picking the hour, inside the same ceasefire Hamas reads as a financing window. As we’ve tracked since the succession chair was created, the field bench keeps thinning faster than Hamas can refill it.

Inside Israel

Gafni Orders a Police Boycott as the Coalition Trades the October 7 Inquiry for Daycare Subsidies

Degel HaTorah chair Moshe Gafni instructed the party’s representatives on every local council in the country to halt all cooperation with Israel Police, including municipal policing units, “until further notice” — the response to overnight arrests of yeshiva students and a station riot at Sha’ar Binyamin, where dozens overturned a police trailer and damaged the building. Police Commissioner Danny Levy answered within hours: he ordered a review of whether to detain draft-evaders at all and instructed officers to make police services “accessible” to haredi evaders who come in to file complaints, after a Modi’in officer was filmed assuring protesters he “doesn’t deal with desertion.” Hours earlier the coalition passed a preliminary reading 44-37 restoring daycare subsidies tied to the mother’s status alone, a route around the High Court ruling that lets the unemployed fathers of draft-evaders qualify, after Gafni threatened to vote with the opposition for a state commission of inquiry into October 7 unless it carried. Smotrich’s Religious Zionism declined to back it; Likud’s Dan Illouz voted against. Israel Hofsheet petitioned the Military Advocate-General over the prosecution threshold that indicts a deserting reservist on day one and a haredi no-show only after 540 days, with the state’s June 1 update to the High Court days away. Tayeb’s directorate counts roughly 32,000 classified evaders and 50,000 more on warning. In the same window, 537 haredim enlisted across two days, a record 272 of them to combat.

Assessment: The coalition bought a daycare line item with the one thing the bereaved families wanted and the one thing Netanyahu has refused for two years — a real commission of inquiry (whether the standard State variation that only half the country would trust or, better, a version that would actually be trusted) that would put October 7 on someone’s desk under oath. That is the trade the haredi parties were able to force in the same week they are voting to dissolve the Knesset over the draft, and it is the cleanest measure of who still holds the kingmaker’s chair. Gafni’s police-boycott order is the disgusting escalation underneath it: a sitting coalition faction instructing its councils to stop working with the state’s police because the police started doing what the High Court ordered, and a Commissioner who answered not by enforcing but by asking whether enforcement can be narrowed further [the catch-and-release reflex now running one level up, at the Commissioner’s desk]. Levy is doing for the arrests what the force has done all along for the warrants — finding the version of compliance that lets Bagatz say enforcement exists and lets Gafni say no yeshiva student will sit in a cell. The 537 enlistments are worth naming, but are also not necessarily part of the haredi community — it counts those who left. They are also a few hundred against a shortfall the IDF reads in the tens of thousands, the gap every government for a decade chose to manage one cohort at a time.

Baharav-Miara Files Against Urich and Petitions to Block the Mossad Appointment in the Same Morning

The Attorney General moved on two fronts before noon. She notified Jonatan Urich, Netanyahu’s adviser, that she will indict him in the Bild affair on charges of disclosing classified information with intent to harm state security, possessing it, and destroying evidence — the gravest counts in the leak case, two days after the State Prosecutor told Tzachi Braverman, Netanyahu’s chief of staff and his frozen pick for the London embassy, that it is weighing charges of fraud, breach of trust, and obstruction. Separately, she asked the High Court to disqualify Roman Gofman as Mossad chief even after the Advisory Committee for Senior Appointments, chaired by former Supreme Court president Asher Grunis, reviewed the Elmakayes matter a second time on the Court’s own instruction and again found no integrity bar. Grunis dissented, and the AG’s filing backs his minority and tells the Court the committee majority “cannot be relied upon.” Her account of the contested Gronis letter has now shifted twice — first described to the Court as a document for all committee members, now as a list of “necessary checks,” when it was a letter written to persuade the chairman against the appointment. The Knesset’s Constitution Committee separately cleared the bill moving the police-investigations unit out of the State Prosecutor’s office and under the Justice Minister for second and third readings, over the AG’s written objection that it amounts to “political takeover.”

Assessment: An office that has spent three years filing against this government chose the week of the dissolution vote to indict the prime minister’s adviser and reopen a Mossad appointment a statutory committee twice approved. On Gofman the sequence gives away her motive pretty clearly. The Court ordered the Grunis committee to redo work it had already done, the committee did it and reached the same answer, and the AG’s response to losing inside the process is to ask the Court to overrule the process — backing the one dissenting voice and declaring the majority unreliable because it did not vote her way. This is the legal guild contesting an appointment it cannot block on the merits, dressed as a documents problem [the shifting Gronis-letter story is what that looks like when the paper trail has to be rewritten twice to fit]. The coalition is advancing the answer in parallel, moving the police-investigations unit out from under the State Prosecutor against the AG’s warning that the separation itself is the threat — which names the conflict precisely, since the body she insists must stay under her control is the one that investigates the police she keeps in the fight. Barnea’s term ends in days, and the Mossad will change hands while the question of who gets to staff it sits in a court the reform exists to rebalance.

📚 Long Brief: The Long Brief: The Unfinished State — The AG asking the High Court to overrule a statutory committee that twice cleared the Mossad appointment is the self-empowerment this Long Brief diagnoses — a legal establishment expanding its veto over elected-government decisions precisely because the absence of a written constitution leaves no fixed line it cannot move.

A Nine-Year-Old Killed in Ara’ara as the Arab Homicide Count Runs 21% Past Last Year’s Record

Lila Jahjaha, nine years old, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at Hillel Yaffe on the first day of Eid al-Adha, hit by a bullet her own father fired at his brothers, police suspect, when a children’s quarrel pulled the adults in. Menashe District commander Roni Fares said relatives had washed the scene before officers arrived and the weapon is still missing, and ordered all detained brothers held for court only. She is the 116th Arab killed in violent circumstances in Israel this year by the Abraham Initiatives count, 21% above the same point in 2025, itself the bloodiest year on record. The killing followed a fatal shooting of a dentist in I’billin and a criminal car-bombing in Afula Illit the day before. In the south, one of the region’s larger building contractors told of two young men from the Bedouin diaspora arriving minutes after his equipment reached an Ofakim site to inform him they “guard here, at every site in the area” — protection he says there is no choice but to pay, having handed over tens of thousands of shekels elsewhere, because the damage when you refuse runs to smashed floors, cut air-conditioners, and torn water lines.

Assessment: The toll is real and rising, and the minister who took National Security promising to govern exactly this owns part of why it has not turned. The other part is the one his critics will not name, because naming it means arguing his politics instead of reaching for the word they reach for first. A scene washed before police arrive, a weapon already gone, a contractor in Ofakim paying the guard fee rather than face smashed floors and cut water lines — this is an organized criminal economy buried inside communities where no one testifies, and patrol cars do not close cases the witnesses refuse to open. Calling Ben-Gvir a “racist” is the cheap exit from the actual question his reputation make people not want to ask — whether enforcement in the Triangle and the Negev means treating clan crime as the security threat it is, a question every government before this one funded everything except answering.

Israel and the World

Guterres Lists Israel for Conflict Sexual Violence Beside Hamas and ISIS

The UN Secretary-General has added Israel to the annex of his annual report on conflict-related sexual violence — the list already carrying Hamas, ISIS, and 60-odd other parties credibly suspected of wartime rape. The Israeli Prison Service goes on the 2026 list by name. Other Israeli bodies sit in a monitoring framework for later inclusion. Guterres put Israel “on notice” last August, weeks after Pramila Patten’s own office found reasonable grounds that Hamas committed rape on October 7 and against the hostages. Israel handed the Secretary-General documents, data, and an open invitation to inspect the atrocity sites. He listed it anyway. Jerusalem froze relations with his office, cancelled Patten’s planned visit, and said it will hold no contact while Guterres runs the organization. His term ends December 31. The sourcing runs through a year of B’Tselem “torture camp” claims and detainee testimonies routed through Middle East Eye, surfacing under the Times byline two weeks ago in Nicholas Kristof’s column.

Assessment: Guterres is spending the last months of a terminal tenure converting a libel that lived in B’Tselem dossiers and Middle East Eye detainee claims into a UN annex entry [the same office whose rapporteur documented Hamas’s October 7 rapes now seats the victim on the perpetrators’ list]. A UN report does not need to be true. It needs to be cited, and the annex is the citation that turns the Euro-Med-to-Kristof pipeline into “consensus” the corporate-left press launders downstream without doing the sourcing. Israel’s freeze costs a Secretary-General with seven months left nothing. The list outlives him.

The British Museum Cancels a Talk on Ancient Israel It Saw Coming

The British Museum postponed a lecture titled “Ancient Israel and Judah in the British Museum,” scheduled for today as part of its own Jewish Culture month and to be delivered by Paul Collins, keeper of the Middle East department. The museum said it had learned that “a significant proportion of registered attendees” had signed up “intending to deliberately disrupt the event,” and that pulling the talk was “made to protect the event — not to diminish it.” Critics put their names to the record: shadow attorney general David Wolfson questioned whether a publicly-funded institution that “folds to pressure” can keep that funding, the Israeli embassy called the cancellation surrender to “a grotesque, violent pressure campaign,” and the historian Simon Sebag Montefiore noted the darkness of a moment when a talk on ancient Judah needs a security review at all.

Assessment: A national museum decided the cheaper move was to cancel the scholarship and call the cancellation protection. The disruptors never had to show up. They had only to register in numbers the institution would read as a reason to fold, and the institution obliged in advance [the heckler now wins by RSVP]. The subject matters precisely because it is the least contestable thing in the building: Judah and Israel sit in the British Museum’s own collection as archaeology, and a state-funded institution still found the Jewish history in its vitrines too radioactive to narrate aloud in its own Jewish Culture month.

Three Israelis Knifed in Nicosia as Europe’s Arrest Tally Keeps Climbing

Three Israelis were attacked in the old city of Nicosia on Tuesday in broad daylight, one knifed in the ear, by two assailants Cypriot police identified as Syrian nationals and arrested within hours. Ambassador Oren Anolik said the three were marked “solely for their Jewish appearance” and noted a sharp, atypical rise in antisemitic incidents on the island — the attack came days after Cypriot security arrested two Palestinians with ammonium-nitrate and bomb-lab materials in a Larnaca apartment. The same day, Greater Manchester Police made the eighth arrest tied to the Yom Kippur terror attack at Heaton Park, where Jihad Al-Shamie murdered worshippers Melvin Cravitz z”l and Adrian Daulby z”l. German prosecutors arrested a second Syrian over last year’s stabbing at Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial, where Wassim Al M. — sentenced to 13 years — knifed a tourist in the neck. Antwerp prosecutors charged two Jewish mohels with assault on minors, a court ruling on June 18 whether brit milah becomes a prosecutable offense in Belgium for the first time since the Shoah. In Golders Green, a fire gutted Europe’s largest kosher supermarket and put a neighborhood already living through a terror attack and four torched Hatzola ambulances on edge for six hours before investigators ruled an electrical fault, not arson.

Assessment: The arrests are the encouraging half, and Europe’s courts are now processing the perpetrators faster than its asylum systems are screening them — a Syrian asylum cohort runs through the Nicosia knifing, the Heaton Park murders, and the Berlin Holocaust Memorial stabbing. Antwerp sits a rung above street violence [a continent that lets a self-described “rabbi” who kissed Ahmadinejad drive milah charges has decided which religious practice it will protect]. Every European Jewish community already does its own risk math, and the Golders Green tell is that a neighborhood exhaling when its burning supermarket turns out to be an electrical fault is a neighborhood that stopped assuming the benign explanation months ago.

Briefly Noted

Frontline & Security

JNS: The IDF killed the Hezbollah operative who shot Maj. (res.) Itamar Sapir z”l dead on May 19, finishing him in Qouza with tank fire and an airstrike. Sapir’s killers had fired from inside a church — the human-shield placement Hezbollah keeps and Beirut keeps not policing.

JNS: Duvdevan operators arrested five wanted Palestinians across Jenin, Zeita, and the Binyamin region over 48 hours, one of them planning an imminent attack..

Diplomacy & Geopolitics

Jerusalem Post: Prague’s ambassador says the Czech Republic will keep blocking anti-Israel measures inside the EU and won’t set “red lines” for a friend, the veto Israel can still count on now that Orban’s automatic Hungarian no is gone.

JNS: More than ninety House members, led by Mike Lawler, urged Trump to dismantle UNRWA outright over its Hamas ties and its policy of passing refugee status down the generations.

Globes: Erdogan is advancing a “Blue Homeland” law next month that claims Eastern-Med waters along the route of the Israel-Cyprus-Greece power cable, with Ankara threatening to cut the line and Athens declining to lay it for fear of a direct clash. The cost-benefit study on the Israel-Cyprus leg lands within weeks, which is when the obstruction stops being theoretical.

Ynet: A CSIS analysis finds American contractors will need at least three years to replace the interceptors and until 2030 to rebuild the Tomahawk stock spent against Iran, leaving Washington’s magazine thin for a Taiwan contingency Beijing has set for 2027.

Public Diplomacy & Media

Israel Hayom: Newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, a self-described “former” white-supremacist, said on camera there are few top Jewish fighters because Jews are “so used to bombing children” they skip training — and Israeli MMA fighter Haim Gozali answered with a bare-knuckle challenge any day Strickland names.

Ynet: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drew a wave of mockery for addressing an Eid al-Adha event in the Bronx wrapped in a hijab, after years of warning that America is sliding into a “Handmaid’s Tale” patriarchy that subjugates women.

Economy, Tech & Infrastructure

Israel Hayom: The IAF inducted its first KC-46 “Gideon” tanker at Nevatim, with five more due by decade’s end and an option for eight — the refueling reach that lets Israeli jets loiter over Iran without leaning on foreign basing.

Globes: Leviathan’s third pipeline pushed annual capacity to 15.8 BCM, well past the 14 BCM forecast, easing the supply Israel still has to clear before the $35 billion Egypt deal and the domestic grid both draw on it.

Jerusalem Post: Etihad goes to 42 weekly Tel Aviv flights on June 15, making Abu Dhabi the busiest route in its network while American and British carriers keep their cancellations running into 2027.

Times of Israel: Bar-Ilan and Tel Aviv University researchers reversed age-related decline in old mouse livers by boosting the SIRT6 “longevity” protein, in peer-reviewed Nature Communications findings the lab expects to carry from mice to humans.

Culture, Religion & Society

Israel Hayom: FOX Entertainment Studios and Access Entertainment have signed on as co-producers of Avi Nesher’s already-shot film “Our Loves” — reportedly the first time Hollywood studios have joined a finished Israeli picture, three years into a cultural boycott that was supposed to make exactly this impossible.

Walla: Haredi council members in Tiberias asked the city to screen the new Trapez beach from the adjacent promenade near Rabbi Meir Baal HaNess’s tomb, and Mayor Yossi Nave shut the request down — secular residents had already named it the “salami method,” a small partition now as the down payment on the next demand.

Jerusalem Post: Bat Melech, which shelters religious and haredi women fleeing domestic violence, logged a 44% jump in hotline calls during last June’s Iran war and a 20% rise after the latest round, with all three shelters now full — the war’s cost arrives inside the home, on a delay, after the fighting stops.

Developments to Watch

Judea & Samaria

Imminent-attack cell taken in Jenin — Duvdevan operators arrested five wanted men across Jenin, Zeita, and Binyamin over forty-eight hours, one already past the planning stage on an attack. The roll-up stops this one. The Jenin network that built a man to that point keeps building the next.

Northern Front (Lebanon / Syria)

Qaraoun Dam strike pulled back — Lebanese officials reached Washington to head off an Israeli strike near the Qaraoun reservoir, warning a hit on the dam would flood the Beqaa below it. Beirut has named the one target it will spend American intervention to shield, which tells the IDF where Hezbollah moved what it cannot lose.

Gaza & Southern Theater

Al-Mansi’s militia arms up north of the line — Ashraf al-Mansi’s Popular Forces, the most active anti-Hamas clan in the northern Strip, now hold a heavy-payload drone and RPG launchers reportedly taken off Hamas. The faction the day-after plan treats as a policing problem is arming for a second war, out of Hamas’s own stocks.

No troops behind the stabilization force — None of the five countries that pledged forces to Trump’s Board-of-Peace plan has produced a real contribution, with the Iran war pulling Washington’s attention elsewhere.

Regional Axis (Iran, Houthis, Militias)

Treasury sanctions Iran’s Hormuz authority — The US Treasury blacklisted the “Persian Gulf Authority,” the body Tehran stood up to run Strait transit, as Iran and Oman negotiate a separate ship-clearing procedure. Washington sanctions the toll-booth while Tehran builds the bureaucracy to charge it. Trump’s threat to “blow up” Oman is the answer to the side channel.

US planes staged to leave Ben-Gurion on signing — Israeli authorities have been told US military aircraft depart Ben-Gurion the moment any Iran framework is approved. The drawdown is pre-positioned to move on the signature, which makes the deal Trump calls unsatisfactory operationally ready the hour he relents.

Tehran’s hardliners move to break the talks — Iranian officials told the Telegraph that hardliners furious with the Khamenei circle are working to sabotage the US ceasefire, with most of the regime learning the terms from television. The faction holding the IRGC’s reserved right to retaliate is the one least invested in any deal.

Diplomatic & Legal

The Dutch pre-position for Hormuz — The Netherlands is sending a minesweeper to the Mediterranean for NATO, staged for rapid Hormuz deployment if a mission is agreed once the Iran war ends. European navies are moving hardware toward a post-war chokepoint mission while the war is still firing in that water.

Home Front & Politics

The dissolution vote and the Likud that leaves with it — The Knesset dissolution bill gets its first reading Monday, with the election date left to committee, as Erdan and Edelstein near agreement on a breakaway right-wing party. Netanyahu is counting his post-dissolution math against a Likud bench quietly arranging to vote from outside it.

Tehran reloads its launchers and offers a memorandum, Beirut loses villages and rewrites its disarmament plan, the UN runs out of standing and files an annex entry instead. The actor that still holds the ground does not need the paper, and pays for the ground in soldiers and in the patience to pick its hour. Everyone reaching for a document this week is reaching for it because the heavier instrument is gone from their hands.

— Uri Zehavi · Intelligence Editor

With Modi Zehavi · Data + Research Analyst