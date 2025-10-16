Shalom, friends.

We come off Shemini Atzeret and Simchat Torah with the truth laid bare—and a briefing that runs a little longer than usual. I’ve tightened the blurbs so you can still skim it over coffee, but there was too much this morning to leave on the cutting-room floor.

Hamas returned some bodies (including one it cynically misrepresented), then claimed it has no more. Israel closed Rafah, cut aid shipments, and told mediators the meter is running. In Gaza, Hamas has resumed public executions to masquerade as law enforcement. In Jerusalem, the High Court lit a 30-day fuse for a state inquiry into October 7. In the Knesset, Trump praised Israel while the names of the murdered were still being read at Abu Kabir. Along the “yellow line,” the IDF holds its forward positions. Raids continue in Judea and Samaria. A full combat plan sits ready if Hamas keeps playing games with the dead.

Read this with three lenses: leverage, timelines, and deterrence.

Leverage is Rafah and reconstruction.

Timelines are the Court’s 30 days and the ceasefire’s breaking strain.

Deterrence is the quiet muscle along both borders—and whether Hezbollah mistakes silence for hesitation.

Hamas returned a handful of bodies — one of them cynically misrepresented — then claimed it had no more. Today's Israel Brief reads the morning through three lenses: leverage, timelines, and deterrence. The full edition tracks Rafah closed and aid halved as pressure, the High Court's 30-day fuse on an October 7 inquiry, Hamas executing 'collaborators' in the street to fake law enforcement, and the quiet muscle along both borders. Israel brought its people home. It also freed killers. The brief counts both.

That trade stains quite a lot—though it had to be made.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe