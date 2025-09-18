Shalom and welcome to today’s Israel Brief.

This briefing moves from the battlefield to the home front to the wider region. In Gaza, the fate of hostages grows more urgent as Hamas relocates captives while the IDF presses deeper into the city. Inside Israel, evacuees return with quiet determination, even as violent crime reminds us that resilience must extend beyond the war. Abroad, Egypt hardens its rhetoric, Saudi Arabia finds nuclear cover in Pakistan, and Western institutions once again reveal how Hamas has manipulated their platforms.

Keep your eye on two things: the growing cracks in Hamas’s rule and the shifting diplomatic ground around Israel. Both matter as much as the rockets.

The rockets get the attention. Today's Israel Brief argues the slower stories decide more. Gaza's own armed clans are turning on Hamas, an Israeli security source says the group fears mass evacuations more than the IDF, and Saudi Arabia has just slid under Pakistan's nuclear umbrella days after Doha. The full edition reads the cracks in Hamas's rule against the diplomatic ground shifting beneath Israel, and tells you which one to weigh heavier this week.

Both matter as much as the rockets.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe