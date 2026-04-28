Shalom, friends.

Israel keeps winning kinetic rounds and the institutions targeting Israel keep failing to constrain them. Tehran’s security council met this morning on inevitable protests. The NPT installed Iran as a vice president yesterday. Both happened during the same war Iran started over the program the NPT will spend a month reviewing.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Lebanon: Qassem pledges “Karbala” and rejects disarmament; Sa’ar hands UNIFIL the 10,000-launch tally.

FPV gap: Fiber-optic drones killed Sgt. Fooks z”l; the IDF still has no effective counter two years late.

Iran: Rubio rejects the Hormuz-only proposal; Tehran has 13 days of onshore oil storage before wells start shutting in permanently.

Bibi trial: Cross-examination resumes on a notebook from 2015; the hearing ends two-and-a-half hours early.

Rabbinate: Three women sit certification exam after the High Court forces a 2:55 p.m. start.

PA funds: A year of Smotrich’s withholding becomes coalition policy; Mustafa pays NIS 2,000 January salaries.

NPT: The “non-aligned” bloc installs Iran as vice president of the conference reviewing its nuclear program.

Sherman: Biden’s deputy Secretary of State calls Netanyahu the author of “a genocide” in Gaza.

Qatar/Khan: FBI affidavit alleges Qatar bought the ICC prosecutor’s Netanyahu warrants in exchange for protection.

UNIFIL has shared real estate with Hezbollah for two decades. Sa’ar handed the UN coordinator the receipt yesterday. An FBI affidavit alleges Qatar bought the ICC chief prosecutor’s Netanyahu warrants. None of these are scandals — they are how the architecture has been operating all along.

Israel keeps winning kinetic rounds and the institutions targeting it keep failing to constrain them — that is the through-line of today's Israel Brief. The "non-aligned" bloc installed Iran as a vice president of the very conference reviewing its nuclear program, and an FBI affidavit names Qatar as the client who allegedly bought the ICC prosecutor's Netanyahu warrants. The full edition digs past the bullets: why Qassem's Karbala speech closed Beirut's own direct track, how the IDF lost the workshop war on a $200 drone two years late, and what a notebook from 2015 is still doing at the center of a six-year prosecution.

The PA is a terrorist organization with better branding than Hamas.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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