Boker tov, friends. Apologies for the absence of the Israel Brief yesterday, I had a migraine that took me out of commission. Here’s today’s — and this month’s Vantage will come out in just a few hours. Thanks for your patience. — Uri

The Board of Peace's high representative for Gaza came to Jerusalem to buy fourteen days of quiet and published Israel's sequence instead — decommissioning first, the line after. In the Gulf, Qatar told Trump that Iran had agreed to open Hormuz, and the men who keep it shut have not said so themselves. Neither of those is where Israelis spent the last two days looking: the defense minister said he'd replace the Central Command chief during a talk show appearance. The army refused, and the chief of staff froze every general-officer appointment until the next government takes its seat.

Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

The 4,298 haredi men who enlisted this draft year came in under pressure from arrests and sanctions aimed at individuals (which is the enforcement the coalition tried to relieve) — and the prime minister now says the law it passed didn't work. A UNICEF-led survey of Gaza's children came back under one percent on the indicator the famine threshold actually considers (more than a year after that declaration went into court filings and trade statutes nobody is reopening).

Today: the Board of Peace rewriting Gaza's withdrawal sequence, a Hormuz deal Washington isn't in, and a general Katz replaced for a day.

Read today's brief