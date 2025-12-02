Shalom, friends.

A quick programming note before we hit the map: thank you for your patience the last couple of weeks. Doing an “8 a.m. Eastern” brief while on the US West Coast was a scheduling fantasy, and you’ve been very generous about the delay. We’re in the air today — a short stop in Europe, then, blessedly, back in Israel next week. Once we’re back on the right side of the planet, the brief will land on time again. Tomorrow’s edition depends on whether the plane’s wifi behaves, so no promises, only intent.

Undercover grabs in Shechem, stabbings near Ateret, rammings near Hebron, and multi-brigade lockdowns around Tubas and Tammun. In Gaza, the Yellow Line behaves like a real border while Israel grinds down the last serious commanders who came out of the October 7 massacre. To the north, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq are all warned that the post-Pope window is when things move. Inside, the legal guild is trying to cling to 2019 while the government, the army and the security services prepare for 2026 and beyond.

Here’s the day in one glance before we drill down.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Judea & Samaria : Undercover teams nab a Fatah–Lions’ Den operative in Shechem, foil stabbings and rammings near Ateret and Hebron, and keep Tubas sealed.

Gaza : Two terrorists shot crossing the Yellow Line, Israel confirms killing the Nahal Oz Islamic Jihad commander, and receives remains via the Red Cross.

Northern front : US warns Iraq Israel will strike inside its territory if militias join a Hezbollah war, as jets and UAVs work the Beqaa in the post-Pope window.

Iran / Axis : Israeli officials leak talk of another preemptive hit on Iran’s revived missile program while the IRGC runs live-fire air-defense drills.

Law & security : High Court’s AG hearing collapses when the government boycotts; Shin Bet chief openly rejects Baharav-Miara’s attempt to micromanage internal probes.

Draft and manpower : Coalition arithmetic turns against the current Haredi bill even as the Hashmonaim Brigade proves that serious Haredi combat frameworks work when rabbis sign off.

Info-war & Diaspora: AI deepfakes hijack celebrity fan pages for Gaza propaganda, Norway builds a budget around punishing Israel, and French police arrest teens plotting an ISIS-style attack on Jewish targets.

Today the Israel Brief watches the ridge turn kinetic — a daylight undercover snatch in Shechem, stabbings near Ateret, a ramming attacker eliminated in the same vehicle he used the night before. The full edition reaches past the Flash Brief into the post-Pope window now opening over Lebanon, the High Court hearing that collapsed into an empty chair when the government simply refused to show, and Iron Beam flipping the cost curve so every rocket fired at Israel costs the enemy more than the answer does. Enforcement, not envoys.

Israel holds the only line that matters: bullets, not committees.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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