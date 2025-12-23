Shalom, friends.

Israel keeps deleting rebuild lanes in Gaza and Lebanon, while Tehran runs drills designed to exhaust interception and decision time. Abroad, the “antisemitism as speech” era is collapsing into concrete barriers and police lines (for now), and at home the state is trying to build accountability while fighting over who gets to write the verdict.

Here’s the situation in ninety seconds.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Northern Front: IDF strikes Hezbollah operatives and rebuild activity as Naqoura talks drift into economics.

Iran: IRGC runs multi-region missile exercises as Israel flags miscalculation and preemption risk.

Iraq Corridor: Iranian intelligence delegation meets Baghdad officials as proxy discipline pressure tightens.

Gaza: IDF advances and strikes continue as Hamas delays the last return and rebuilds under civilian cover.

Judea & Samaria: Sovereignty moves accelerate in northern Samaria as terror incidents keep flashing.

Europe: Jewish life hardens into security perimeters as harassment incidents spreadf.

Home Front: Inquiry legislation advances and Galei Tzahal shutdown begins.

Below: how enforcement, diplomacy, and domestic legitimacy collide into the next 72-hour decision window.

Today's Israel Brief pulls apart the costliest fiction on the northern front — an Iranian timing problem wearing a Lebanese uniform so it can issue press releases about 'sovereignty,' while Hamas holds a fallen soldier's remains as policy, not difficulty. The Flash bullets cover the fronts. The full edition is where we explain why the tactical win keeps getting negotiated away upstream, and what it means when the only actor with real freedom of action is the enemy who never files a form.

It will behave like a cartel with a flag.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe