Shalom, friends.

The shooting wars keep going, but the real contest keeps migrating to sequencing and permission—who gets to move, who gets to “consult,” and who gets to hide behind process while rearming. The storm turned Israel’s roads into choke points and Gaza’s ground into a tunnel X-ray, while Iran’s streets hosted mass protests and Tehran’s leadership scrambled for financial oxygen. Everyone wants Israel to pause, and nobody (besides Israel) is willing to seize arms from terrorists.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Washington: Trump signals strike permissiveness on Iran missiles and ties Phase B to Hamas disarmament.

Iran: Protests spread as the rial slides and the regime convenes emergency economic management.

Gaza: Tunnel exposure accelerates as storms collapse ground.

Northern Front: Turkey’s Syria radar push tightens a quiet airspace tax on Israel’s route geometry.

Red Sea: Houthis declare any Israeli presence a military target; recognition talk spreads southward.

Home Front: Storm closures and infrastructure strain hit mobility while Iran runs low-grade cyber contact attempts.

Institutions: Courtroom friction and Qatargate pressure keep converting governance into a procedural cage match.

Below: where sequencing pressure concentrates, which constraints are real, and what shifts next.

Trump signaled permission, Iran's streets boiled, and a storm collapsed Gaza's ground into a tunnel X-ray — today's Israel Brief sorts which constraints are real from which are theatrics. The full edition digs into the IRGC's reported reach for chemical and biological payloads as interceptor stockpiles run thin, a coordination-center OPSEC leak that exposed IDF positions to foreign delegates, and Smotrich vowing to "trample" the High Court president while adversaries take notes. The verdict on Gaza is the bluntest line in the brief.

Gaza is the simplest IQ test in modern war.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe