Shalom, friends.

Gaza gives us both tunnels and “State of Palestine” stamps simultaneously. The north gives us Hezbollah rebuilding while hiding behind civilian cover. Iran offers a bargain designed to keep missiles off the menu. Underneath it all, Israel is trying to ration reservists and keep state authority intact while hostile actors shop for cheap access and cheaper optics.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza Tunnels: Gunmen fire from an eastern Rafah shaft; IDF hits Hamas teams tied to plots.

Gaza Admin Fight: Passport-stamp dispute erupts over “State of Palestine” marking.

Northern Strike: IDF kills Hezbollah Yanouh artillery commander linked to rebuild activity inside civilian areas.

Lebanon Recon: IDF kills Ayta ash-Shab Hezbollah operative gathering intel and restoring terror infrastructure.

Iran File: Tehran floats 60% uranium dilution for full sanctions removal ahead of Trump–Netanyahu meeting.

U.S. Build: OSINT tracks 122 U.S. cargo flights into region; shipping warned of Iranian boardings.

Home Front: Reserve cap and day cuts trigger backlash as Haredi street veto politics returns.

Below : operational analysis across Gaza tunnel pressure and governance symbolism, northern rebuild denial, the Iran decision window, and state-capacity strain at home.

Today's Israel Brief reads the day Gaza handed us tunnels and "State of Palestine" passport stamps in the same breath. The flash bullets give you the trench opposite Shijaiyah and the Indonesian peacekeepers floated for Phase II. The full edition is where we work out why a denial barrier built like a physics problem still rebuilds the wrong environment, and why a reserve-cut budget that buys cohesion on credit lands the same week Haredi crowds block Highway 4. Read it before you decide a dilution offer counts as rollback.

Peacekeepers who won't confront or disarm Hamas don't help Gazans, they help Hamas.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe