Shalom, friends.

Yesterday’s “governance talk” has been replaced by something closer to a timer with consequences. Gaza’s black-market arteries keep pulsing while foreign planners audition peacekeepers who aren’t hired to confiscate rifles. Up north, Israel keeps cutting Hezbollah’s rehab personnel while Beirut runs to Washington (as if Trump were a hall monitor). And in Geneva, Tehran tries to trade paperwork for sanctions relief while reminding everyone they know how to shut the world’s oil spigot.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza Clock: Israel gives Hamas 60 days to surrender all weapons; war returns if not.

Yellow Line Contact: IDF identifies infiltrator approaching troops; IAF eliminates to remove immediate threat.

Rafah Cache: Troops locate firearms, RPG, and explosive device during tunnel activity near the Yellow Line.

Aid Abuse: Tobacco smuggling attempt hidden in food shipment triggers permit suspension and cargo seizure.

Northern Enforcement: IDF eliminates Hezbollah operative in Tallouseh tied to terror rehabilitation and civilian interface.

Iran Talks: Geneva negotiations resume as IRGC runs Hormuz drills and Tehran rejects missile limits.

Home Front Discipline: Bnei Brak detainees released after riots; Chief of Staff demands full enforcement.

Below : operational enforcement in Gaza and Lebanon, domestic order and manpower friction, and Iran decision pressure.

Today's Israel Brief is the day "governance talk" became a timer with consequences. Jerusalem starts a 60-day clock for Hamas to surrender all weapons, Beirut hands Hezbollah a four-month ultimatum nobody believes, and the IRGC runs live-fire drills in Hormuz to remind oil traders who owns the choke point. Past the bullets, the full edition gets into the Stabilization Force being assembled to supervise lines without confiscating a single rifle, and why a Madrid museum escorting out three elderly Jewish women is Europe's whole posture in miniature.

Gaza does not do "partial sovereignty." It does monopoly of force—either Israel breaks it, or Hamas keeps it.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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