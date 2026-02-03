Shalom, friends.

As expected, Gaza’s “day after” is turning into administrative theater—paperwork above ground, ordnance in UNWRA bags below it. Up north, Israel keeps treating rebuild activity as targetable work, while Iran tries to sell negotiations as a substitute for capability removal.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza Governance: Hamas instructs its “ministries” to keep running under National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.

Aid Diversion: Israel Defense Forces finds mortar shells and rockets hidden inside UNRWA aid bags near the Yellow Line.

Northern Front: Air strikes hit Hezbollah depots; rebuild crews keep moving equipment.

Iran: Iran talks accelerate as Steve Witkoff heads toward Israel, with Istanbul talks reportedly on the agenda.

Home Front: Israel Electric Corporation drills blackout scenarios; Jerusalem vehicle stop yields knives, uniforms, and an arrest.

Draft Enforcement: Police and Military Police argue over arrests as the evasion pool grows.

Diaspora Pressure: London rallies praise Khamenei; New York City hate crimes rise; University of Nebraska–Lincoln schedules divestment vote.

Below : Gaza governance mechanics, northern enforcement cadence, Iran negotiation constraints, and state capacity under load.

Tuesday's Israel Brief catches Hamas doing something almost impressive in its cynicism—writing its own survival manual for the governance experiment built to replace it. Below the flash bullets: 110 mortar shells stuffed inside UNRWA aid bags, the "nuclear-only" trap Tehran wants Washington to call progress, and the strong-shekel squeeze nobody's treating as a strategic problem. The full read is where the shell company gets taken apart.

Hamas is literally writing instructions for how to survive the very governance experiment meant to replace it.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe