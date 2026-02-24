Shalom, friends.

The Trump ultimatum expires this week, and the question of whether it was a countdown or a negotiating posture is about to be answered for everyone. Iran is not waiting passively — it is spending, rearming, and embedding. The Russia MANPADS deal is a three-year project. The Chinese anti-ship missiles are imminent. Gaza’s “transition” is proceeding on schedule — unfortunately that schedule belongs to Hamas rather than Jerusalem. And inside Israel, a coalition that can’t hold eight Likud votes on a VAT exemption is about to face a conscription bill. This doesn’t really suggest resolution on any front.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran Rearms: Russia delivers Verba MANPADS under a €500M deal; China anti-ship missile transfer near completion.

Strike Window: Trump’s 10-day ultimatum expires this week as Poland, Germany, Japan, and Serbia order citizens out of Iran.

Hamas Embedded: Leaked files confirm al-Qassam commanders placed in Gaza ministries; IDF warned Netanyahu in January.

PIJ Rising: Islamic Jihad fills Hamas’s operational vacuum in northern Judea and Samaria, deepening Iran’s foothold.

Coalition Fractures: Eight Likud MKs voted against Smotrich’s VAT order and warned they’ll break on conscription too.

Corbyn’s Blood Libel: Former UK Labour leader broadcast IDF organ-harvesting claims from Al-Shifa’s Hamas-linked director.

Buchenwald Protest: Anti-Zionist group plans demonstration at Nazi death camp on liberation anniversary, accusing the memorial of “genocide denial.”

Modi Address Wednesday: Supreme Court President Amit excluded again; opposition threatening boycott of Knesset session.

Below : theater-by-theater operational analysis, proxy rearming logic, coalition arithmetic, and the decisions that have to land in the next 72 hours.

These aren't simultaneous crises by coincidence — today's Israel Brief reads them as a set of actors who each decided this is the moment to move against a defender stretched thin. Iran rearms on credit from Moscow and Beijing, Hamas embeds al-Qassam commanders inside the governance structure Washington is sponsoring, PIJ fills the crack Hamas left in Samaria, and a coalition that can't hold eight Likud votes on a VAT order walks into a conscription fight. The full edition lays out, theater by theater, the decisions that have to land in 72 hours.

Israel’s June strikes bought time temporarily. That’s now being purchased back, with Chinese credit.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe