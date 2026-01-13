Shalom, friends.

Tehran is trying to finish its crackdown under blackout while Washington debates whether strong options are real options. Gaza keeps behaving like a battlefield that learned to wear a lanyard and juggle a clipboard. Lebanon keeps advertising “state control” while Hezbollah rebuilds anyway. Add reserve strain, court friction, and a storm system that doesn’t care about your politics, and you get well… here’s the dashboard.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran Clock: Trump weighs action as Tehran seeks talks and threatens U.S. bases and Israel.

Gaza Line: Armed approaches and theft attempts near the Yellow Line trigger airstrikes and arrests.

Lebanon: IDF kills Hezbollah rebuild operative near Bint Jbeil as Beirut promises weapons collection in phases.

Judea & Samaria: Forces capture Nablus shooter within 24 hours and detain accomplices.

Courts: Coalition readies plenum declaration to ignore Basic Law rulings as testimony pauses mid-session.

Draft: Extremists storm Hasmonean Brigade parents’ event in Bnei Brak; police restore order.

Home Front: Red wind warning and flood risk push agencies to prep road closures and hospital shift plans.

Below: Gaza control geometry, Iran timing, internal governance friction, and near-term escalation lanes.

Today's Israel Brief reads the day everyone tried to rename reloading as governance. The flash bullets give you the Yellow Line incidents and the Iran blackout clock — the full edition digs into why a ceasefire is functioning as a reconnaissance zone, what a premature Phase B pullback hands Hamas underground, and how the coalition is readying a plenum declaration to treat court rulings as void mid-war. Plus the Bnei Brak mob that attacked the very soldiers trying to fix the manpower crisis.

Gaza is reloading—while everyone who wants to stop thinking about the war tries to rename reloading as “governance.”

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe