Shalom, friends.

Davos wants a camera-ready Gaza “board” while ignoring the key fact that the only actor in the region who can enforce disarmament is still Israel. Rafah remains the last lever that forces outsiders to choose between optics and coercion, and today Washington is pushing hard on the former. Up north, Hezbollah is being reminded that rebuild lanes remain targetable, and the Iran file keeps stacking signals on top of internal bloodshed.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza Board: Rafah stays closed as Davos signing pressure grows around U.S. oversight with both Turkey and Qatar.

Gaza Line: Multiple Yellow Line crossings toward IDF positions trigger fire; Hamas maps response under Phase One rules.

Northern Front: IDF strikes Hezbollah training sites, tunnel shafts, and launch prep; Zibqin operative removed.

Iran Signaling: USS Abraham Lincoln enters Indian Ocean toward Arabian Sea, expanding U.S. strike reach.

Iran Crackdown: Khamenei cites thousands killed; police give three-day surrender ultimatum to protest participants.

Draft Collision: High Court contempt remedies loom as 2026 budget arrives late and March 31 deadline nears.

Home-Front Failure: Unlicensed Jerusalem daycare incident kills two infants; dozens treated; suspects held for court.

Below: Rafah leverage discipline, Lebanon enforcement mechanics, Iran signaling layers, and the draft–budget collision inside Israel.

Israel kept Rafah shut against US pressure, holding nearly the last lever it has before Davos optics become the substitute for confiscating rifles. Today's Israel Brief reads the trade being offered — signatures for control — and the “absorbable” 700-missile language Israel conveyed to Washington, bargaining power that risks treating Israeli civilians as someone else's shock-absorber. The full edition covers the war-covenant reform for orphans and reservists, a sewage-route infiltration business, and two infants dead in an unlicensed Jerusalem daycare.

Coalition discipline is being purchased with national manpower.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe