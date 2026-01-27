Shalom, friends.

Gratefully, the hostage file finally has come to a close. But the weapons problems stay open. Washington is stacking capability and sanctions while Tehran tries to buy time by widening targets through proxies and “messages.” Gaza’s next test is whether Rafah becomes an inspection system or a resupply system, and Israel’s internal calendar is now competing with the external one.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran Decision Clock : Lincoln enters CENTCOM as Tehran tests delay through threats.

Hostage File : Ran Gvili z”l is recovered; Israel reaches zero hostages in Gaza for the first time in over a decade.

Rafah Gate : Crossing moves toward reopening under outside management and remote Israeli checks; Hamas keeps guns.

Lebanon : IDF removes Hezbollah artillery chief near Tyre and hits operatives after violations continue.

Budget–Draft : Shas and UTJ stall budget; Smotrich threatens dissolution.

Europe : Italy pushes an IRGC terror listing vote Thursday; aviation regulators steer airlines away from Iran.

North America: U.S. antisemitism suits advance as Canadian leaders discuss arresting Netanyahu and downgrading IHRA.

Below: Iran decision pressure, Gaza disarmament terms versus field reality, Lebanon enforcement cycle, coalition draft-budget math, and Western legal escalation.

For the first time since 2014, Israel has no hostages in Gaza — and Tuesday's Israel Brief refuses to let that closure double as an excuse. The full edition works through what "phase two" actually demands when Hamas still holds the rifles and lobbies to fold 10,000 gunmen into a "police" force, why Smotrich is threatening to dissolve the Knesset over a budget held hostage to draft exemptions, and how Israel is rewriting its dependency on Washington before dependency gets weaponized.

A returned body is not compliance.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe