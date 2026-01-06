Shalom, friends.

Today’s posture is controlled but tightening: Israel is enforcing where others prefer “understandings,” while the wider axis watches Iran wobble and recalculates what consequences actually mean. While no particular front is exploding, we can see multiple stressors building pressure: Lebanon rebuild lanes, Gaza smuggling lanes, and Iran’s internal unrest colliding with external deterrence signaling.

Here’s the situation in ninety seconds.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Northern Front: IAF strikes Hezbollah and Hamas infrastructure in Lebanon in violation of ceasefire understandings, following evacuation warnings.

Gaza: IDF strikes Hamas operative planning imminent attack in the southern Strip.

Smuggling: IDF downs weapons drone crossing from the west carrying M-16 rifles.

Iran: Netanyahu holds cabinet security consult as IRGC drills and protest deaths pass 40.

U.S. Posture: Trump warns Tehran over protest killings as reports US deploys special forces to the UK for staging.

Turkey: Israel reiterates veto against Turkish troops in Gaza and warns against Turkish presence in southern Syria.

Home Front: Shin Bet arrests suspect accused of Iranian-directed surveillance of a former PM’s home.

Below: constraint mechanics, enforcement patterns, and the next 72-hour escalation logic across arenas.

Note: I’ll be in London briefly later this month (15–22). If you know of a setting where a serious conversation around Israel, media narratives, or Jewish sovereignty would be useful, feel free to reach out.

Tuesday's Israel Brief watches Israel do the job Beirut never intended to do itself. Evacuation warnings, then strikes on Hezbollah and Hamas rebuild crews in southern Lebanon — preemption, not retaliation. The full edition goes past the bullets into the Maduro precedent rippling toward Tehran, Bolivia quietly looking for an exit, and the dairy-deregulation and labor fights testing whether the periphery absorbs the shock quietly.

Lebanon's leadership never intended to do the humiliating job of disarming a militia that owns the country.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe