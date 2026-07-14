Washington seized the Strait of Hormuz and struck Iran a third night — the war most likely to land on Israel is being fought without it, and largely without its say. Trump did in an afternoon what Tehran spent a month failing to do, putting a price on the strait it could only threaten to close, then naming the one nuclear site the war never reached as the target of the next round. At home the coalition gave its final week before dissolution to writing Torah study into a Basic Law and adding two months to the men who already serve.

Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Two of the day's three fronts are being decided by hands that are not Israel's. The war that could reach it runs between Washington and Tehran over a strait it does not border. What is fully Israel's own is the smallest front and the only one it can lose outright: a coalition spending its final week before dissolution to bind the High Court with a Basic Law and strip the veto of the attorney general who might still contest it.

Today: Washington seizes Hormuz and names its next nuclear target, the Knesset makes yeshiva study a Basic Law, and Rubio moves to break the ICC.

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