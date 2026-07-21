Israel Brief: Tuesday, July 21
Tehran asks Washington for ten days on the tenth night of American strikes, a military prison fence gives way in Beit Lid, and London changes hands.
Ten nights of American strikes have produced what a month of Iranian threats to close the strait never did: Tehran asking for a pause. Israel sits at its highest alert, in full coordination with CENTCOM, and fires nothing — the war likeliest to land on it is being settled on other people's paper. At home the night went to what the state cannot enforce, a military prison fence pushed in by twenty thousand Gur hasidim and a ruling party unable to seat 4,500 of its own members to vote on a slate. Abroad, London changed governments and handed the Foreign Office to a man who will not say the word Zionist.
Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less
Iran ceasefire: Tehran asks ten days through four mediators as American forces strike a tenth night. See The War Today.
Lebanon pilot: Beirut's army enters three southern villages, two of which cost Israel nothing. See The War Today.
Gaza: Israel builds 23 kilometers of berm along the Yellow Line as Hamas elects Khalil al-Hayya. See The War Today.
Beit Lid: Twenty thousand Gur hasidim breach a military prison fence over one jailed yeshiva student. See Inside Israel.
Ben-Gvir: Otzma Yehudit stays out of the next coalition unless Baharav-Miara is dismissed. See Inside Israel.
Likud: The party cancels its Central Committee vote twice while the Democrats seat twenty names in a day. See Inside Israel.
London: Andy Burnham takes office and hands the Foreign Office to Ed Miliband. See Israel and the World.
Twelve embassies: Western missions fault Israel's detention law and single out a Hamas colonel as their case. See Israel and the World.
Biden's principals: Sullivan, Blinken and Austin go on record that they should have conditioned the weapons. See Israel and the World.
Mamdani: New York's mayor floats arresting Netanyahu in September on a warrant no city can serve. See Israel and the World.
Michigan: Jewish Democratic donors book Republican fundraisers ahead of the August 4 Senate primary. See Israel and the World.
Fujairah: A vessel is struck east of Dibba, on the coast built to bypass Hormuz. See Developments to Watch.
Three movements run separately today. Iran, Lebanon and Hamas are each trading paper for ground they mean to keep, and none of the documents in play reaches the thing that matters. At home the question is enforcement, and what the state can compel when twenty thousand people decide otherwise. Abroad it is a Western center-left rearranging its Israel position while it still holds the majority to legislate it.
Today: the ceasefire Tehran initiated after ten nights of American strikes, the haredi revolt at Military Prison 10, and Labour's return to the Foreign Office.
The Jewish State — Mitzpe's eight-session live course on Israeli history from the Mandate to October 7, taught the way the brief reads. Cohort 1: eight Sundays from Oct 11. mitzpe.org/the-jewish-state