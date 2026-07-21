Ten nights of American strikes have produced what a month of Iranian threats to close the strait never did: Tehran asking for a pause. Israel sits at its highest alert, in full coordination with CENTCOM, and fires nothing — the war likeliest to land on it is being settled on other people's paper. At home the night went to what the state cannot enforce, a military prison fence pushed in by twenty thousand Gur hasidim and a ruling party unable to seat 4,500 of its own members to vote on a slate. Abroad, London changed governments and handed the Foreign Office to a man who will not say the word Zionist.

Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Three movements run separately today. Iran, Lebanon and Hamas are each trading paper for ground they mean to keep, and none of the documents in play reaches the thing that matters. At home the question is enforcement, and what the state can compel when twenty thousand people decide otherwise. Abroad it is a Western center-left rearranging its Israel position while it still holds the majority to legislate it.

Today: the ceasefire Tehran initiated after ten nights of American strikes, the haredi revolt at Military Prison 10, and Labour's return to the Foreign Office.

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