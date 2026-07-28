One Washington meeting now decides the Iran strike, the Turkish jets, Lebanon, and Gaza's force — and Israel holds the pen on none of them.

"It is not what the nations say that matters, but what the Jews do," Ben-Gurion held — and this morning the founder's rule runs backward. Netanyahu flew to Washington without reporters aboard, seeking a meeting Israel once did not have to ask for, and arriving with the least pull it has held over this White House. Israel is winning every exchange in the field and sitting at its highest alert with a strike folder it has not been cleared to open, while the war it most wants fought waits on the man across the table.

Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

What used to be spread across a season of shuttle diplomacy has collapsed into a single meeting, and Israel sits on the wrong side of the table for the length of it. The pattern holds even where the pressure runs the other way — the "settler terrorism" charge reached the White House this week on the letterhead of Israel's own former security chiefs, and the UN on Ramallah's, the case against Jerusalem routed through the same rooms as the decisions for it. What the country still moves on its own has narrowed to the ground it physically holds: the berm pushing west into Gaza City, the twenty-six battalions absorbing the terror wave in Samaria. Beyond that ground, it is a supplicant carrying a strike folder it has not been cleared to open.

Today: Netanyahu flies to a Washington holding the trigger on Iran and Gaza, and a hired network turns Toronto's Jewish storefronts into targets.

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