Israel Brief: Tuesday, July 28
One Washington meeting now decides the Iran strike, the Turkish jets, Lebanon, and Gaza's force — and Israel holds the pen on none of them.
"It is not what the nations say that matters, but what the Jews do," Ben-Gurion held — and this morning the founder's rule runs backward. Netanyahu flew to Washington without reporters aboard, seeking a meeting Israel once did not have to ask for, and arriving with the least pull it has held over this White House. Israel is winning every exchange in the field and sitting at its highest alert with a strike folder it has not been cleared to open, while the war it most wants fought waits on the man across the table.
Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less
Iran: Netanyahu carries the strike decision to Washington as Trump keeps his pause on the strikes and keeps the trigger. See The War Today.
Gaza: Southern Command pushes the concrete berm west into a Gaza City neighborhood, turning the closed zone into a border. See The War Today.
Judea and Samaria: Twenty-six battalions hold a lethal terror surge as officers warn the next rung is a popular uprising. See The War Today.
Haredi draft: An expanded nine-justice panel hears the arrest-freeze law the government pointedly sent no one to defend. See Inside Israel.
Likud slate: Netanyahu locks eight reserved slots as an N12 poll puts Eisenkot's new list first, 23 to 22. See Inside Israel.
Settler-violence charge: Israel prosecutes the offenders as 600 former security chiefs carry a "settler terrorism" charge to Washington the caseload does not support. See Inside Israel.
US leverage: Trump overrides Israel's objection to selling Turkey F-35s and signs a Saudi nuclear deal with no normalization condition. See Israel and the World.
Casualty counts: A Brussels journalists' federation quietly deletes eight Gaza names after terror groups claimed the men as fighters. See Israel and the World.
Election interference: Shin Bet names Turkey alongside Iran running covert online operations to widen Israel's internal rifts before October. See Israel and the World.
Canada: A third Toronto shooting ties the Jewish-bakery attacks to an Iran-linked network paying local gunmen to film them. See Israel and the World.
Lebanon: A US-led Israel-Lebanon round opens in Rome on August 4, on the very pullback Beirut wants conceded first. See Developments to Watch.
What used to be spread across a season of shuttle diplomacy has collapsed into a single meeting, and Israel sits on the wrong side of the table for the length of it. The pattern holds even where the pressure runs the other way — the "settler terrorism" charge reached the White House this week on the letterhead of Israel's own former security chiefs, and the UN on Ramallah's, the case against Jerusalem routed through the same rooms as the decisions for it. What the country still moves on its own has narrowed to the ground it physically holds: the berm pushing west into Gaza City, the twenty-six battalions absorbing the terror wave in Samaria. Beyond that ground, it is a supplicant carrying a strike folder it has not been cleared to open.
Today: Netanyahu flies to a Washington holding the trigger on Iran and Gaza, and a hired network turns Toronto's Jewish storefronts into targets.
The Jewish State — Mitzpe's eight-session live course on Israeli history from the Mandate to October 7, taught the way the brief reads. Cohort 1: eight Sundays from Oct 11. mitzpe.org/the-jewish-state