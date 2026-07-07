Shalom, friends.

The loudest moves today are costumes worn by hands too weak to play straight. Hamas dissolved Gaza's government and kept the guns. Tehran buried Khamenei under six days of red pageantry while the heir it calls its future stayed a corpse it will not produce. And the cabinet staged a defiance of the courts it disowned by Monday afternoon. Underneath each show the real holding sits untouched — the gun, the guild, the target folder.

Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza: Hamas dissolves Gaza's government and keeps the weapons, handing technocrats the debt and the sewage. See The War Today.

Lebanon: An American general opens the first pilot withdrawal zone as the air force levels eleven villages overnight. See The War Today.

Iran: Trump renews the strike threat as Tehran demands a Hormuz toll and buries Khamenei in red. See The War Today.

AG split: Rothman moves to end the attorney general's advice monopoly as five former court presidents warn of anarchy. See Inside Israel.

October 7: The coalition's politically-appointed inquiry clears first reading 59-0, surviving the mid-July dissolution. See Inside Israel.

Shin Bet: Zini redirects half a billion shekels at Arab-sector crime and reviews interrogations of Judea and Samaria residents. See Inside Israel.

Turkey: Netanyahu fights the F-35 sale to Erdogan on Fox as Paris opens its air-defense line to Ankara. See Israel and the World.

Iran's diaspora: Anti-regime Iranians fly Israeli flags at US embassies, telling Trump not to negotiate with Tehran. See Israel and the World.

Am Yisrael: Hate crime falls 43 percent nationwide while the anti-Jewish share holds and a mob chases Jews in Barcelona. See Israel and the World.

Senate races: An assault allegation upends the anti-Israel Democrat in Maine's Senate primary. See Briefly Noted.

Brussels: The Commission tables its Judea and Samaria trade-curb next week as the UAE floats a water-for-solar summit. See Developments to Watch.

Below: why dissolving a committee costs Hamas nothing it values, the AG-split clause that outranks the broadcasting fight, and the falling hate-crime count that only makes the anti-Jewish share stand out sharper.