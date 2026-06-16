Shalom, friends.

The signing the diplomats plan for Friday is supposed to end the war. And this morning the war is running in at least three directions the paper cannot reach. The IDF is still doing the disarming work in Lebanon and Gaza while the memorandum’s authors argue over which front it covers. The coalition has given up passing the exemption law and is engineering a way to stop arresting the men who refuse to serve. [Nothing says a functional rule of law like “rules for thee and not for me".} And Europe is closing Jewish booths at an arms fair and Jewish prosecutions back open, on the same week a mob stood at a London shul door with a hundred MPs behind it. The deal? It might be loud, but it certainly doesn’t fix things.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Strike halted at the runway: The IAF stood down an hour from a broad Iran sortie on June 8 under Trump’s pressure, the chief now tells his pilots. See The War Today.

Lebanon contradiction: A drone kills a driver in Kfar Tibnit as Iran, Washington, and Hezbollah describe the deal’s Lebanon clause three incompatible ways. See The War Today.

Disarmament by elimination: Two Hamas commanders down and lathes destroyed in Samaria as Cairo reconvenes and Hamas again refuses to give up its arms. See The War Today.

Arrest-freeze swap: The coalition shelves the exemption law for an emergency order barring arrest of long-evading yeshiva students, and the Haredi parties fight over credit. See Inside Israel.

Netanyahu edits the goalposts: He denies ever setting removal of the Iranian threat as a war aim, and the opposition treats the walk-back as the campaign’s opening gun. See Inside Israel.

Comptroller fight: Justice Elron joins the petition to annul Rabello’s election as State Comptroller, with a June 18 hearing days before dissolution. See Inside Israel.

France boards the booths: Paris closed twelve Israeli stands at Eurosatory after the French PM admits Israel is a top competitor of its defense industry. See Israel and the World.

Palestine Action ban restored: A UK appeals court reinstated the terror proscription and reactivated more than seven hundred paused prosecutions. See Israel and the World.

Mob at a shul door: A crowd descended on an Edgware synagogue property fair; the Met arrested as many Jews as protesters. See Israel and the World.

BBC’s two tiers: The corporation sacked a presenter for calling Hamas terrorists and disciplined none of the Arabic staff who cheered October 7. See Israel and the World.

Hormuz stays shut in fact: Minesweeping runs forty to fifty days, and Tehran confirms transit tolls the week the deal was sold to reopen the strait. See Developments to Watch.

Below: the hour-from-departure number the Air Force chief put in writing to his own aircrews, the arrest-freeze that answers the burden question in the negative, and the empty Manchester seat that finally got filled.