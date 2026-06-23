Shalom, friends.

Eighteen hours at Lake Lucerne settled which side the memorandum was written for. Iran banks the oil license, the frozen billions, and a seat at the Lebanon table before a single inspector walks a damaged site, and the only enforcement clause left standing is a strike-restart threat the regime spent the same afternoon daring Washington to use. We have watched the decision to fire slide off Jerusalem’s desk all spring. This week it lands on a room Jerusalem is not allowed to enter, with the IDF’s southern-Lebanon orders cut to firing on an immediate threat and phoning the chief of staff for anything past it.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Geneva: Tehran banks an oil waiver, the frozen billions, and a Hormuz toll before inspectors return. See Israel and the World.

Lebanon orders: The IDF is cut to immediate-threat fire only, with anything past it needing the chief of staff. See The War Today.

Deconfliction cell: A Washington-Tehran channel seats Hezbollah’s patron to call the freezes; Israel and UNIFIL are out. See The War Today.

Gaza enforcement: A strike kills an October 7 Nukhba operative who doubled as an Al Jazeera photographer. See The War Today.

Eilat warning: Shin Bet’s Zini names the gulf city the likeliest site of the next October 7. See The War Today.

Gulf revolt: Rubio flies to allies who reject the framework and reallocate toward the war’s apparent victor. See Israel and the World.

Election freeze: The state agrees not to arrest draft evaders on voting day as the haredi boycott enters week two. See Inside Israel.

Montreal: A gunman kills three in a Jewish district; an Israeli citizen is among the dead, motive still open. See Israel and the World.

New York: Mayor recasts AIPAC as the “monster” and a Brooklyn cafe turns away a Jewish congressman. See Israel and the World.

Journalist count: CPJ quietly cuts seventeen names after Hamas starts publishing its own military-wing dead. See Israel and the World.

Below: the order that contradicts Netanyahu’s “no restrictions” promise word for word, the seat Iran just claimed on Israel’s northern border, and why the Shin Bet chief is looking south while everyone else watches Iran.