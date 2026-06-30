Shalom, friends.

The 551st blew a complex the air force had judged empty and waved off two years ago, Katz told the IDF to ready a solo Iran strike while Tehran banks six billion dollars on a meeting it denies, and the bench killed a bribery count the prosecution was warned in 2023 it could not prove (and the legal guild plodded on anyway). The disposition is contained but loaded — a state clearing what it can reach, deferring what costs a fight, and racing three Knesset weeks against a recess that swallows the rest.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Lebanon: Engineers blow Hezbollah’s Iranian-built “drone fortress” the IDF waved off two years ago. See The War Today.

Hormuz: Trump says Iran requested a Doha meeting Tehran denies, even as it banks six billion dollars on the way in. See The War Today.

Iran option: Katz discloses the IDF is ordered to ready an independent strike if Tehran fires on Israel. See The War Today.

Case 4000: The bench reaffirms its 2023 view that bribery is unprovable, and the coalition reads vindication. See Inside Israel.

October 7: The High Court pulls Englman’s pen off half the invasion audits, four for jurisdiction, four for process. See Inside Israel.

Draft fight: A Bnei Brak rally curses the chief of staff as the Red Cross-ban bill falls when Shas walks. See Inside Israel.

Memorandum: Congress finds the sixty-day window “fluid” and the sanctioned money already moving. See Israel and the World.

Map: Israel works the rim — Caracas, Banja Luka, Milei’s bloc — as a corridor routes trade around it. See Israel and the World.

CPJ: The journalist watchdog continues deleting combatants its own killers identified from the casualty list. See Israel and the World.

Mamdani: New York’s mayor will not call Israel a Jewish state, filing it beside Saudi Arabia. See Israel and the World.

Venezuela: Israel flies a Home Front brigade into a Caracas that severed ties in 2009 to dig for its Jews. See Israel and the World.

Below: the receipts arriving three days behind every page Washington signs, the coalition reading one narrow verdict as exoneration, and the watchdog editing the number it spent two years refusing to check.