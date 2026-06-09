Israel Brief: Tuesday, June 9
Israel and Iran stop firing on Trump's word, the prime minister ends a loaded strike on a phone call, and the question is who decides.
Shalom, friends.
“Our future depends not on what the gentiles say, but on what the Jews do,” Ben-Gurion told the Independence Day crowd in 1955 — and the read of this round is his rule running in reverse. The exchange with Iran stopped overnight because Washington said stop, the prime minister waved off a strike already loaded for takeoff after a phone call, and Trump alone is dating the deal, naming “total victory,” and deciding when Hormuz reopens.
⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less
Iran halt: The direct exchange stops overnight on Trump’s word, and Tehran denies any deal exists. See The War Today.
The cabinet room: Netanyahu ends a loaded Iran strike after Trump warns he will be “on your own.” See Inside Israel.
Tyre: Israel empties the ancient city and strikes Hezbollah, ordering out the Christian quarter for the first time. See The War Today.
Gaza bench: The IDF hits a Hamas naval-police headquarters and three PIJ operatives through the truce. See The War Today.
Torah-study law: Religious Zionism forces the soldier-equivalence clause out before the Basic Law reaches the floor. See Inside Israel.
Gotliv: The coalition moves to shield her from indictment as Baharav-Miara appears in person to urge denial. See Inside Israel.
The Hague: The ICC suspends Karim Khan, who wrote the Netanyahu warrants, over sexual-misconduct findings. See Israel and the World.
Massie: He takes the USS Liberty “false flag” theory to the House floor on the anniversary. See Israel and the World.
Toronto: A second synagogue is hit in a day, and Israel’s consul-general demands action over condolences. See Israel and the World.
IAEA: The Board sits this week as Washington pushes a censure Tehran can use to formalize the inspector lockout. See Developments to Watch.
Below: the Tyre evacuation that forces the human-shield question into the open, why the clause Religious Zionism pulled was the one that mattered, and the offshore-gas decision that turns a contained barrage into a revenue loss.
📚 Four days ago, we called this play. The Long Brief: The Permission Layer argued the real product of this war is a permission layer — total capability for Israel, and the steady migration of the decision to use it away from Jerusalem. It opened on a Beirut strike Israel ordered and Washington cancelled on a website. This morning the same machine reached the Iran file itself. Read it before the next call comes in.