Shalom, friends.

“Our future depends not on what the gentiles say, but on what the Jews do,” Ben-Gurion told the Independence Day crowd in 1955 — and the read of this round is his rule running in reverse. The exchange with Iran stopped overnight because Washington said stop, the prime minister waved off a strike already loaded for takeoff after a phone call, and Trump alone is dating the deal, naming “total victory,” and deciding when Hormuz reopens.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran halt: The direct exchange stops overnight on Trump’s word, and Tehran denies any deal exists. See The War Today.

The cabinet room: Netanyahu ends a loaded Iran strike after Trump warns he will be “on your own.” See Inside Israel.

Tyre: Israel empties the ancient city and strikes Hezbollah, ordering out the Christian quarter for the first time. See The War Today.

Gaza bench: The IDF hits a Hamas naval-police headquarters and three PIJ operatives through the truce. See The War Today.

Torah-study law: Religious Zionism forces the soldier-equivalence clause out before the Basic Law reaches the floor. See Inside Israel.

Gotliv: The coalition moves to shield her from indictment as Baharav-Miara appears in person to urge denial. See Inside Israel.

The Hague: The ICC suspends Karim Khan, who wrote the Netanyahu warrants, over sexual-misconduct findings. See Israel and the World.

Massie: He takes the USS Liberty “false flag” theory to the House floor on the anniversary. See Israel and the World.

Toronto: A second synagogue is hit in a day, and Israel’s consul-general demands action over condolences. See Israel and the World.

IAEA: The Board sits this week as Washington pushes a censure Tehran can use to formalize the inspector lockout. See Developments to Watch.

Below: the Tyre evacuation that forces the human-shield question into the open, why the clause Religious Zionism pulled was the one that mattered, and the offshore-gas decision that turns a contained barrage into a revenue loss.