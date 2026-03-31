Shalom, friends.

Israel’s defense establishment said it Monday: the air campaign has largely achieved its military objectives. Fourteen thousand bombs. A chemical weapons lab under a university. Steel plants and gas terminals ablaze. The word they’re using is “completion.” On the ground, the picture is… less tidy. Four soldiers from the same reconnaissance unit fell in a single engagement in southern Lebanon. The Knesset passed the death penalty for terrorists and a wartime budget in the same session — then the Attorney General froze the coalition’s midnight funding gambit. Across the water, Gulf leaders are telling Trump his definition of “done” doesn’t match theirs, and the only Hormuz bypass pipeline is burning. The campaign is entering its final operational phase. The question — who defines “final” — is still open.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Completion phase declared: Israel’s defense establishment says military objectives largely achieved; political leadership orders pivot to economic targeting — steel, gas, industrial infrastructure.

Chemical weapons center destroyed: IDF strikes IRGC’s Imam Hossein University compound — wind tunnels, chemical weapons R&D, ballistic missile engineering center — all under civilian academic cover.

Gulf states warn Trump directly: MBZ and MBS press Washington in private not to end the war without constraints on Iran’s nuclear, missile, drone, proxy, and Hormuz capabilities.

Hormuz bypass destroyed: Iran strikes Habshan-Fujairah pipeline — the primary alternative to the strait; only Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline remains functional.

Four Nahal soldiers fall in single engagement: Capt. Madmoni z”l, SSgt. Cohen z”l, SSgt. Antis z”l, SSgt. Harel z”l killed in southern Lebanon; toll since renewed offensive reaches ten.

Death penalty for terrorists becomes law: Knesset passes 62–48; bars exchange of death-sentenced prisoners — targeting the kidnapping incentive the Sinwar precedent illuminated all too well.

AG freezes Haredi budget maneuver: Baharav-Miara blocks NIS 800 million overnight allocation; coalition queues draft exemption bill for post-war passage.

MSF staff knew Hamas was in the hospital: JC investigation — internal messages, staff interviews, and a 2024 debrief confirm MSF personnel in Gaza were aware of Hamas presence and chose complicity.

Israel ends all defense deals with France: Defense Ministry halts procurement over French support for UN arms embargo and defense exhibition restrictions.

The word “completion” appeared in Israeli defense briefings for the first time Monday. It deserves scrutiny rather than celebration. When a military declares its objectives largely met while the political leadership simultaneously pivots to a new target category — economic infrastructure — the language is doing at least some diplomatic work. Trump is expected in Israel for Independence Day to receive the Israel Prize. A defense establishment that tells the White House “we’re nearly done” gives a president looking for a victory lap the narrative he needs to visit. Whether Israel is actually done — or packaging its achievements to match Washington’s timeline — is a question the Gulf states are openly asking and the coming days will answer.

The word "completion" entered Israeli defense briefings for the first time on Monday, and today's Israel Brief gives it scrutiny rather than celebration — because a military declaring its objectives largely met while the political leadership pivots to a new target category is language doing diplomatic work. The full edition digs past the flash bullets: the chemical weapons lab found under an Iranian university, the death penalty provision built to dismantle the hostage-exchange incentive the Sinwar precedent laid bare, what MSF staff admitted in a 2024 debrief about the hospital doors they weren't allowed to open, and the single pipeline strike that rewrote the Gulf's leverage over Washington.

The alternative produced Sinwar.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe