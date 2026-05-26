Shalom, friends.

Three weeks ago the question was whether Iran would let Doha buy it a corridor. This morning the IRGC tried to seed mines in that corridor and the United States killed the men laying them, and the answer Tehran’s drafting team handed back to the same ceasefire table reads in the chokepoint Trump named as a red line. Inside the cabinet, Zamir has put the Beirut suburbs on the desk while the Litani-north stockpile compounds by the day.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

US strikes IRGC mine-layers in Hormuz: Two speedboats and a Bandar Abbas SAM site hit. See The War Today.

Doha ceasefire stalls on enrichment and the Strait: Tehran pushes a sixty-day timetable; SNSC draft refuses on the two terms that matter. See The War Today.

Netanyahu authorizes intensified strikes; Zamir asks for Beirut: Operation Arrows of Fire on the desk; the Dahiyeh empties on the signal alone. See The War Today.

Hamas production chief Abu Mallouh eliminated in central Gaza: The senior rocket-and-explosives knowledge after Haddad; Doha bureau vote proceeds without him. See The War Today.

Netanyahu’s cross-examination cut short on “security” grounds again: Prosecution does not object; dental visit at Hadassah on the public record. See Inside Israel.

Braverman notified of pending indictment in the night-meeting affair: AG’s office picks dissolution-vote week to schedule the next inner-circle hearing. See Inside Israel.

Trump’s mandatory-Accords post meets Pakistan’s no and Riyadh’s two tracks: MBS says “today” bilaterally; the foreign ministry holds the “irreversible pathway” floor. See Israel and the World.

The Hague prepares EU’s first national settlement-goods ban: Volumes trivial; the precedent is what Spain, Ireland, and Belgium have been waiting for. See Israel and the World.

Sumud activist names the mission and the humanitarian frame comes off: Rosa Martinez on record — the flotilla was confrontation, not aid. See Israel and the World.

Below: the Hormuz strike, the Beirut window, and the Iranian retaliation clock Tehran reserved on the way out of the room; the haredi math that runs the constructive vote two seats short; the Saudi two-track answer and the Dutch precedent the other capitals were waiting for; and the diaspora ledger from the Bondi inquiry to the Maine primary.

The War Today

US Strikes IRGC Mine-Layers in Hormuz as Doha Talks Stall

US forces struck two IRGC speedboats laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz overnight and hit a SAM site at Bandar Abbas that had engaged American aircraft, with reports indicating four IRGC Navy operatives killed near Lavan Island.Iranian officials in Doha pressed Qatar’s prime minister on a sixty-day ceasefire that would reopen Hormuz thirty days after signature, with Tehran demanding the release of twelve billion dollars in Qatar-held assets as a precondition and the SNSC’s working draft refusing on enrichment and on Hormuz itself. The IRGC claimed to have downed an MQ-9 Reaper and fired on an F-35 over Iranian airspace, reserving the “legitimate and definite” right to retaliate against any ceasefire violations.

Israel sits outside the room. Netanyahu has told aides he no longer carries Trump on Iran, three calls in a week notwithstanding, and the parties are dug in with the pace slow. Mojtaba Khamenei is allegedly communicating with the Pakistan and Qatar tracks through a courier network from an undisclosed location, with one Iranian source saying every piece of information that reaches him is already stale by the time it arrives. The senior Khamenei issued the Mecca-pilgrimage message — “the cancerous tumor of Israel” approaching “the final stages of their wretched existence” — and an IRGC commander promised the war “will spread beyond the region” if attacks resume.

Assessment: Tehran is running a sixty-day ceasefire timetable in Doha while the IRGC Navy that is left tries to seed a chokepoint Trump has named as a red line. The talks were supposed to remove that question from the table, and the strike is the answer Tehran’s drafting handed back. The probability we have priced at already-more-than-fifty-fifty sharpens upward, because Tehran is using the talks to set the next contact, not to close one. Israel sidelined from the room means Washington is negotiating the language alone [the launcher counts are still being fixed in the field, with Israel’s hand on the trigger].

Netanyahu Orders Intensified Strikes as Zamir Asks for Beirut

Netanyahu ordered intensified attacks on Hezbollah yesterday, and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir told the small cabinet last night that the response equation now has to include strikes on buildings in Beirut. The IDF struck more than seventy Hezbollah sites with approximately eighty-five munitions across Lebanon over the past day, concentrated in the Tyre and Nabatieh districts: Maashuq, the Rashidieh Palestinian refugee camp, Hawsh, Qaaqaiyat al-Jisr, Rihan, Majdal Selm, Salaa, Hariss, with fourteen reported killed in Mashghara in the Bekaa. Reports indicate the cabinet has approved planning for “Operation Arrows of Fire,” an expanded campaign that would extend strike authority into Beirut and additional axes. The IDF released footage of Hezbollah using Lebanese civilian sites — homes, a mosque — to fire Khaibar-1 / Fadi-2 rockets, store anti-tank ordnance, and dig tunnels. Beirut’s southern suburbs began emptying yesterday on Netanyahu’s signal alone, before a single munition crossed the city line. The Dahiyeh has not been struck in nineteen days. A senior US official tracking the file said Israel “will never be expected to passively absorb attacks on its forces and civilians.” The Iranian Foreign Ministry asserted that any ceasefire “means a ceasefire on all fronts” and that Lebanon is “part and parcel” of the negotiations under way.

Assessment: The Beirut authorization is the perishability cost the Litani-north stockpile has been compounding for forty-five days inside Washington’s “extension.” Zamir is naming the equation the cabinet has been writing around. Clearing Hezbollah’s arsenal by hand in the southern Lebanese villages costs the IDF more than striking the buildings in the southern suburbs where the orders originate. The Iranian linkage claim — Lebanon “part and parcel” of the negotiations — is Tehran’s confession that the Hezbollah arsenal is an Iranian asset Tehran wants priced into the Hormuz framework [absurdly, because the same confession volunteers the linkage Trump’s regional package was already writing in the other direction].

Hezbollah Drone Fire Closes the Northern Schools

Hezbollah opened a sustained day of explosive-drone fire across the northern border, with sirens in Sasa, Metula, Shlomi, Rosh Hanikra, and the Western Galilee. A drone impacted near a Metula home in the morning, one struck the Yiftah area, and another lightly wounded a soldier near Misgav Am. The Home Front Command tightened civil-defense restrictions for northern communities — outdoor gathering caps cut from two hundred to fifty, indoor caps from six hundred to two hundred, schools in Kiryat Shmona again moved to remote learning, kindergartens again closed in Ya’ara, Goren, Granot, Shomera, Shtula, Zar’it, Mattat, and Natu’a. Reservists are mobilizing. Hezbollah’s military broadcast claimed two Merkava tanks destroyed by Ababil loitering munitions near Ain Ebel and published night-vision footage it attributed to an attack on an IDF position at al-Bayyada — the release reads both as self-promotion and as a visual reply to Netanyahu’s intensification order. A councilman said the cancellation of school was the only call he had.

Assessment: The drone-on-buildings equation Zamir put before the cabinet answers the budget every IAF cycle north of the Litani has been carrying since Hezbollah crossed the SAM threshold — the explosive drone is now the standing weapon, and our soldiers and our schools are the standing cost. The “extension” continues to expire by the day in the only currency Hezbollah and Tehran respect, which is the IDF’s freedom to strike in the south while Washington keeps delaying. The question is whether the equation now extends to the buildings in the suburb the framework was supposed to make untouchable.

IDF Eliminates Hamas Production Chief Abu Mallouh in Central Gaza

The IDF eliminated Mohammed Abu Mallouh, a central operative in Hamas’s military-production department, in a precise strike in central Gaza yesterday. Abu Mallouh held the working knowledge of Hamas’s rocket and explosives production line, and he had been working with other senior leadership on rearmament after Haddad’s elimination. The IDF also struck a residential complex in Nuseirat after evacuation warning, with the morning showing complete collapse of the targeted building, and an Israeli UAV killed four to five in al-Maghazi in central Gaza. Reports from sources tied to Iran-axis channels indicate the al-Maghazi strike supported an anti-Hamas militia force engaging a Hamas unit. Hamas sources are saying that Gaza is not part of the US-Iran framework, that the organization has not been briefed on the talks, and — accurately — that Israel may exploit a Lebanon deal to escalate inside the Strip. Yasser Abu Shabab’s Popular Forces militia continued to expand its northern Strip presence, photographed on a pier three kilometers south of Beit Lahia.

Assessment: Cabinet authorization for the Gaza renewal continues to read as conditional on the Iran arc. The Yellow Line holds. The Mashaal-versus-al-Hayya political-bureau vote in Doha proceeds without the field-commander faction the Gaza wing was built to elect through, with Odeh now running al-Qassam by default. Hamas reading the framework’s silence on Gaza accurately is the cheapest accurate read the organization has produced in two years — the Iran framework is built to take the IRGC’s chokepoint posture off the table, and the entire point of removing it is that Gaza remains the place where Israel keeps picking the hour. Abu Mallouh was the senior production-line knowledge after Haddad, and the strike compresses the vote happening in Doha — the bench is currently thin enough that the man who was supposed to brief the new political-bureau chair on the production pipeline is no longer available to brief him [whichever way the chair lands].

Inside Israel

Netanyahu’s Cross-Examination Cuts Short for the Second Day on “Security” Grounds

The prime minister’s cross-examination in Case 2000 ended two hours early Tuesday after his team cited diplomatic affairs requiring his attention, the second time inside a week the proceedings have been shortened on national-security grounds. Wednesday’s session is already on track for the same abbreviated arrangement. The afternoon was lost to a dental procedure at Hadassah, on the public record before the hearing reconvened. The judges accepted the shortening without objection from the prosecution — the same prosecution that has spent three years insisting Netanyahu’s schedule cannot be allowed to dictate the pace of the trial. The cancellation pattern now layers on top of the Comptroller fight, the Mossad-appointment redo, and the AG’s docket additions of sitting Likud members in dissolution week.

Assessment: We have read this prosecution as a political instrument from the start, and the political instrument keeps yielding to the political constraints that produced it. The prosecution does not object because objecting would force it to defend the proposition that a sitting prime minister, in the middle of a multi-front war and a coalition dissolution, must be in a Tel Aviv courtroom and not the cabinet room. Three years of “no one is above the law” softens to “the schedule can flex” the moment the schedule’s own load becomes the issue.

Braverman Notified of Pending Indictment in the Night-Meeting Affair

The State Prosecutor’s Office informed the attorneys for Tzachi Braverman, the prime minister’s chief of staff, that the AG and the State Prosecutor are weighing criminal charges of fraud, breach of trust, and obstruction of justice — pending a hearing. The notification is the procedural step which converts the night-meeting affair from an open investigation into a docket case with a name, a charge sheet draft, and a scheduled hearing. The affair concerns alleged late-night meetings and document handling inside the Prime Minister’s Office. Braverman’s defense has framed the case as a recycled political probe. The AG’s office is treating it as a clean criminal file. The notification lands in a week the AG’s office has already added MK Tally Gotliv to its docket and reopened the Gronis committee’s work on the Mossad appointment.

Assessment: An office that has spent three years filing against this government chose the dissolution-vote week to notify the prime minister’s chief of staff that he is in line for an indictment. Braverman’s hearing will run somewhere between the second dissolution reading and whichever September date the Likud-controlled House Committee picks, which means the hearing’s findings will arrive inside the campaign itself, with the AG’s office choosing when the next news cycle on Netanyahu’s inner circle drops. We have been reading this office as a coordinated political actor since Baharav-Miara filed against the JSC composition. Today’s notification is that reading on schedule.

High Court Asks the Galatz Committee Whether Its Members Decided Before They Began

The High Court opened Tuesday’s hearing on the petitions against Army Radio’s closure by pressing the state on whether members of Katz’s advisory committee had publicly opposed Galatz before being seated to review it. The justices — Barak-Erez, Stein, Kasher — went directly to the petitioners’ central claim that the committee was constructed to deliver a predetermined verdict. The Workers’ Committee and the Histadrut argue some members had already characterized Galatz as hostile to the state before their appointments. Katz appointed the committee in 2025 after Gallant’s 2023 committee — chaired by Eyal Zamir, now Chief of Staff — recommended keeping Galatz inside the IDF with reforms. The second committee reached the opposite conclusion in a fraction of the time. Baharav-Miara filed her January position arguing that closure by ministerial order, without primary legislation, raises serious legal difficulties given Galatz’s reach of roughly a million daily listeners. The interim freeze on the December 22 closure order remains in force.

Assessment: The substantive question is whether a military broadcaster should run a national news desk and political-affairs programming, and the answer on the merits is no. The procedural question the Court is choosing to litigate is whether Katz built the committee that delivered the answer the coalition wanted, which converts the substantive question into a process audit the second committee was always going to lose against the first, because the first committee’s members did not say anything in public before they were seated. Baharav-Miara’s position frames closure-by-ministerial-order as the constitutional problem [a position that conveniently requires legislation a dissolution-bound Knesset cannot pass]. The closure either happens by Katz’s order before the election, or it does not happen this Knesset.

Zohar Interrogated Under Caution a Third Time in the Histadrut Bribery Probe

Culture Minister Miki Zohar reported to Lahav 433 for a third warning-interrogation in the “yad lochetzet yad” Histadrut corruption probe, on suspicion of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. Police are examining whether Zohar helped insurance agent Ezra Gabbai expand his book of business by routing additional files in his direction. Zohar’s attorney says the questioning concerns “pure political issues at the core of elected officials’ work” and denies any criminal conduct. The probe traces back to a 2023 intelligence tip and ran for nearly two years inside Lahav 433’s fraud division before going public in November 2025 with raids on Histadrut chair Arnon Bar-David’s home, eight arrests, and 27 detainees. A third warning-interrogation of a sitting minister in the same case is the procedural step that precedes either a closure decision or a charge-sheet recommendation.

Assessment: We read the corruption file on its merits — the political-instrument frame applies to the AG’s office and the Court’s docket additions, not to Lahav 433’s fraud division running a two-year case from intelligence intake. What is worth naming is that the Likud’s culture minister has now been warning-interrogated three times in a probe that began before this government was reformed, against the same Histadrut leadership the coalition has been at odds with for the entire term. The Likud will weigh this against whatever it costs in the primaries.

Soldiers in the North Are Rigging Anti-Drone Nets from Soccer Goals and Banana Plantings

A volunteer logistics operation of hundreds of pensioners — the same network that has supplied IDF units by the hour since October 7 — has launched “Project Udi” to collect and ship improvised anti-drone nets to combat troops in the north. The materials are netting from football goals and banana-grove canopies. The soldiers are mounting them over outposts and Humvees because the explosive-drone threat is faster than the procurement cycle for purpose-built systems. Ten months into sustained Hezbollah drone use against IDF positions, the field expedient is arriving from a pensioners’ warehouse instead of from the IDF’s own logistics tail. Reservists in a Gaza outpost between Rafah and Khan Younis filed a separate report this week describing rats, sewage, and “conditions unfit for human beings” despite repeated complaints up the chain.

Assessment: The combat soldier improvising a drone net from a soccer goal is the same political fact as the 12,000-soldier manpower gap Tayeb read into the dissolution committee’s record last week — a state operating its army from the volunteer rear because the political math has refused to fund the front for a decade. The pensioners’ network is filling a procurement gap the IDF should have closed eight months into the Hezbollah drone campaign. The reservists at the Gaza outpost are filing maintenance complaints that should not need to surface in public discourse. Both are downstream of the same coalition arithmetic that just collapsed: a government that valued the haredi exemption more than the burden it shifted onto everyone else, and a defense establishment that absorbed the shift in silence until the Chief of Staff’s manpower planner finally read the numbers into the committee record.

Israel and the World

Trump’s Mandatory-Accords Demand Meets Pakistan’s No and Riyadh’s Two-Track Answer

Trump posted to Truth Social that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and Pakistan must “mandatorily” sign the Abraham Accords as a condition of any settlement with Iran, with Egypt and Jordan named as the existing-treaty cases and the UAE and Bahrain as already inside. The post named the four holdouts by name and warned that if Riyadh and Doha decline, “they should not be part of this Deal in that it shows bad intention.” Pakistan’s defense minister answered within hours, telling Pakistani media there is no chance Islamabad will comply. MBS, on a separate track, told a Trump ally he could recognize Israel “today” — while the Saudi foreign ministry’s public position holds to the “irreversible pathway to a Palestinian state” precondition the kingdom has run for two years. The split inside Riyadh is the analytically useful bit here. MBS works the bilateral channel where the F-35 transfer, the civil-nuclear track, and the security guarantee are the only things that matter. The foreign ministry runs the public framework where the Palestinian-statehood precondition keeps Saudi Arabia inside Arab-League consensus and outside the recognition column — at least until the bilateral “ask” lands. Trump’s post collapses the two tracks into one demand and dares MBS to pick. Pakistan’s no is the cheap one to take. Islamabad has no F-35 deal on offer and a domestic political cost that maps almost perfectly to the Khan-aligned base. The structural problem with the recognition demand as Iran-deal lever is that the four named capitals are doing four different things. Pakistan is rejecting on Islamist-coalition grounds. Turkey’s Erdogan would need a different government before any Accords signature is conceivable. Qatar runs the mediation channel for the Iran negotiation itself and has been the regime’s [to say nothing of nearly all the jihadist terror networks] most useful financial conduit through the sanctions year. Saudi Arabia is the only capital where the recognition trade is structurally available, and the Saudi answer remains bifurcated at best. One for the Trump ally with the side-channel access. One for the foreign ministry’s record.

Assessment: Trump’s framing imports the Accords as the price of Iran-deal admission, which would convert the bilateral asks MBS actually wants into a Pakistan-and-Qatar-and-Turkey package the deal cannot deliver [the recognition currency in this room is Riyadh’s and only Riyadh’s]. The “irreversible pathway” line is the public floor, the MBS side-channel is the private ceiling, and the gap between them is exactly the room Trump is trying to close with the simultaneous-signature framing. Whether the bilateral package of F-35s, civil-nuclear cooperation, and a security guarantee clears the Senate is the more germane variable. The mandatory-Accords post is the political theater built on top of it, and Riyadh knows the difference even if Doha would rather not.

Dutch Cabinet Plans EU’s First National Ban on Goods from Judea and Samaria

The Hague is preparing a national-level prohibition on goods originating in Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, a measure that would make the Netherlands the first EU state to impose its own settlement-goods ban rather than wait on the labelling regime Brussels has run since 2019. The volumes are trivial. Christians for Israel is the largest Dutch importer of Judea and Samaria products, and the trade runs in the low millions of euros. Belgium, Ireland, and Spain have circulated draft legislation along the same lines, each waiting for the first capital to move so the second move carries less political cost. The Hague is volunteering to be first. The Wilders coalition’s collapse, the rotating asylum-minister portfolio, and the Dutch Foreign Ministry’s twelve-month pattern of escalations against Israel — recall of envoys after the Sde Teiman arrests, the September UNGA recognition vote, the Magyar push for ICC implementation in Dutch jurisdiction — all converge on this measure. Christians for Israel rightly reads the measure as targeting Israelis and Jews more than trade. A ban on a few million euros of cosmetics, wine, and produce works as an enforcement signal aimed at the European jurisdictions still deciding whether to follow.

Assessment: The Dutch ban does what the EU’s 2019 labelling regime has not accomplished in seven years. It moves the political question from how the goods are marked to whether they enter the customs area at all. Brussels could not get the QM threshold to follow Luxembourg’s April 21 admission that Article 218 sanctions are off the table, but a national-level ban does not need the QM threshold. The path the Dutch are clearing is the path Spain, Ireland, and Belgium have been waiting for. The next move sits with whichever capital reads The Hague’s vote and decides the political weight is now lighter than it was last month.

The Sumud Activist Names the Mission and the Humanitarian Pretext Comes Off the Frame

Rosa Martinez, one of the Adalah co-vessel organizers detained when Israeli naval forces interdicted the May flotilla, told the Palestinian Youth Movement NYC that the April and May Gaza-bound flotillas had been “flattened” in Western coverage as humanitarian missions. The mission was confrontation with the IDF and pulling the spotlight back to Gaza after the headlines had moved on. “The aid we have isn’t sufficient to the structural issues in a post-‘ceasefire’ Gaza” — Martinez’s own scare quotes on the ceasefire — and the priority was “directly confronting the Israeli occupation forces at sea.” Martinez is also one of the CUNY 8, facing burglary, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief charges from the 2024 encampment that cost the City University of New York roughly three million dollars. They have previously called October 7 “one of the greatest days of my life” while wearing a PFLP pin.

Assessment: The humanitarian-pretext frame survives in media coverage because the activists running these operations are usually disciplined enough to keep the confrontation goal off the public record [Martinez, evidently, did not get the memo]. The on-record admission converts a routine source-disposition problem into an evidentiary asset for the next round, and the next round arrives every two to three months. October 7 as “one of the greatest days of my life” is what the CUNY 8 organizer says on the record about the murder of Jews. Whether the Times-tier outlets that ran the April and May flotillas as humanitarian will revisit those captions is the test of whether the discourse layer can metabolize the source admitting to the framing the discourse layer just printed. Spoiler: they won’t.

Australia’s Royal Commission Becomes Its Own Evidence

The chair of Australia’s Royal Commission into Jew-hatred said yesterday that Jewish witnesses have been hit with harassment since giving evidence. At least one case has been referred to police. Witnesses sat for a state inquiry into the threat environment for Australian Jews, and the threat environment answered by going after the witnesses by name. The Bondi Beach inquiry running in parallel produced a harder finding the same week. NSW police prepared no threat assessment for the synagogue event where the mass shooting occurred. They had also turned down a prior request from the Jewish community to station officers on site. Australian Jewish life had asked the state for protection, the state had said no, and the gunman walked into the gap. Carney’s Ottawa stayed silent on the Montreal demonstrations the same weekend. Effigies of Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir paraded through downtown, alongside what an Arabic-language channel described as a hanged Jew in a kippa beside the local hockey team’s flag. CIJA condemned. The prime minister — whose disapproval of Israeli policy he has been willing to publicize — did not.

Assessment: The Royal Commission was supposed to be the state taking diaspora Jew-hate seriously. It is instead the case study for the system we have been tracking — propaganda turning “Zionist” into a permission-slip slur, institutions treating the slur as political speech, and enforcement arriving late or not at all. The Bondi finding is the operational version of the witness-harassment finding [the request was on the record, the refusal was on the record, the dead are now on the record]. Australian Jews are watching the inquiry become its own evidence.

The Democratic Primary Is Where the Sort Arrives by Ballot

Jake Auchincloss reiterated that Graham Platner’s Nazi Totenkopf chest tattoo is “disqualifying” for the Maine Democratic Senate nomination. Janet Mills’s withdrawal left Platner the presumptive nominee against Susan Collins. Elizabeth Warren has campaigned with Platner and called him “my kind of man.” Chris Van Hollen has defended him. Saikat Chakrabarti, mounting his own primary bid in California, called for Auchincloss to be primaried for the offense of declining to back the SS-symbol candidate. Maureen Galindo faces her Texas runoff tonight in TX-35. She pledged in the primary to turn an immigrant detention center “into a prison for American Zionists,” described Zionists as “genocidal European colonizer freaks,” and told JTA that the criticism of her rhetoric proved Jews “own the media.” Jared Moskowitz and Josh Gottheimer publicized concerns yesterday about Chris Rabb, the Pennsylvania state legislator headed to Congress from a deep-blue Philadelphia district. The two Jewish congressmen flagged a Bondi Beach false-flag post they will not paper over for the caucus.

Assessment: The partisan-sort thesis is now something the Democratic primary calendar produces by ballot. A House Democrat declines to endorse the SS-tattoo nominee in his own party and is told he should be primaried for the refusal. A senator of the progressive wing campaigns with the SS-tattoo nominee and calls him her kind of man. A Texas candidate runs on rounding up and dragging Jews into camps and is in a runoff tonight. Moskowitz and Gottheimer are doing the job the Federations used to do — naming an incoming colleague’s Jew-hate publicly because the caucus apparatus will not [and getting the institutional-Jewish response no organization was set up to deliver]. What J Street’s flank-collapse and the Federation reset look like in committee form arrives when this cohort takes its seats in January.

Briefly Noted

Frontline & Security

Israel Hayom: Cypriot authorities arrested two Palestinians — one holding refugee status on the island, the other an infiltrator via Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus — on suspicion of forming a terror cell, with bomb-making materials and Cypriot-site maps recovered [if you have supplies, is it really just suspected?].

Diplomacy & Geopolitics

Jerusalem Post: Libyan security forces detained ten Gaza land-convoy activists from Spain, Poland, Italy, Argentina, Uruguay, Portugal, Tunisia, and the US at the Sirte checkpoint en route to Egypt.

Algemeiner: Jibril Rajoub used Fatah’s Eighth General Conference to renew the Fatah-Hamas unity pitch, framing the merger as a vehicle to fight Israel — “the neo-Nazis who control the occupation state.” [What could go wrong with this as a political bloc?]

Israel Hayom: Cyprus’s far-right party doubled its seats to eight and finished third in Sunday’s parliamentary election, with the antisemitic YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou’s populist movement also picking up ground and the pro-Israel center-right holding first place.

Public Diplomacy & Media

JNS: A California judge disqualified a Jewish district attorney from pursuing an antisemitism case on dual-loyalty grounds — the Dreyfus argument arriving inside an American courtroom.

Times of Israel: Austrian police pinned and arrested a returning Sumud flotilla activist at Vienna airport as the rest of the group chanted “From the river to the sea” through the terminal.

Domestic & Law

JNS: A Likud-sponsored bill providing up to 5,000 shekels in veterinary aid to Oketz veterans who adopt their retired canine partners cleared the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and heads to second and third readings. The benefit ceiling barely covers a year of basic care for a working dog discharged at eight with the wounds and infections the unit’s operational tempo all but guarantees.

Economy, Tech & Infrastructure

Globes: Elbit’s order backlog crossed $30 billion alongside a 59% jump in quarterly profit, with a $1.4 billion European modernization contract booked the same quarter. The deterrence economics keep ratcheting in Israel’s direction — the country’s largest defense exporter is now sized on European procurement rebuilding what two land wars exposed.

Globes: The Bank of Israel cut its policy rate 25 basis points to 3.75% — the third cut since November 2025 — citing the shekel’s 8.3% appreciation against the dollar and falling inflation, with Q1 GDP contracting 3.3% annualized on Operation Roaring Lion. The recovery indicator the committee leaned on is credit-card purchases already running slightly above the long-term trend line.

Jerusalem Post: Lockheed broke ground on a new THAAD interceptor facility in Troy, Alabama, after burning through roughly half the Pentagon’s inventory defending Israel during Operation Roaring Lion. Replenishment runs three to eight years at $12.7 million per round, and the January framework already quadrupled annual production from 96 to 400 — the macro number to watch when the next defense-supplemental fight reaches Congress.

Culture, Religion & Society

JNS: The Israel Cancer Association’s pre-No Tobacco Day survey puts regular smoking at 24%, e-cigarette use among 16-to-24-year-olds at 24%, and secondhand-smoke exposure in public spaces at 93% — in a country where the public-spaces ban has been on the books for years [if you’ve walked through any city, town, or village center you’d be forgiven to think such a ban did not exist] and enforcement never quite catches up. About 154 Israelis die weekly from smoking-related illness.

JNS: Thousands turned out for the 13th Western Galilee Spring Festival across wineries, Druze villages, Bedouin hospitality stops, and the Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company, coordinated by Western Galilee Now and Jewish National Fund-USA — months after a Hezbollah missile landed twenty meters from a worker at one of the participating farms.

Developments to Watch

Northern Front (Lebanon / Syria)

Beirut strike window opens — The cabinet has Operation Arrows of Fire in front of it, with the Dahiyeh emptying on Netanyahu’s signal alone.

Naim Qassem twice-targeted report — Lebanese-source reporting names two recent Israeli attempts on Hezbollah’s secretary-general inside the past two weeks.

Gaza & Southern Theater

Popular Forces militia expansion north of the Yellow Line — Yasser Abu Shabab’s faction was photographed on a pier three kilometers south of Beit Lahia. The next forty-eight hours either show Hamas pushing back or another clan-controlled ribbon along the coastline.

Regional Axis (Iran, Houthis, Militias)

Pezeshkian-IRGC internet fight — The Iranian president ordered international internet reopened over Khamenei-circle and IRGC objections. Whichever side gets their way on that this week tells Jerusalem who actually runs Tehran while Mojtaba’s courier network stays the only working channel.

Qatar reportedly offers financial support to the IRGC — Doha is positioning to underwrite the IRGC economically inside the ceasefire framework Tehran is running through the Qatari prime minister.

Diplomatic & Legal

Malaysia files at the ICJ over Sumud interdiction — Kuala Lumpur is preparing an ICJ case alleging “torture” of detained flotilla activists.

Germany’s Hamas-linked organization audit — A federal audit found Berlin funded a Hamas-linked organization for years without tracking the money. The accountability question lands while the Dutch are clearing the EU’s first national settlement-goods ban.

Home Front & Politics

Constructive no-confidence math runs two seats short — UTJ’s seven plus the opposition’s fifty-two reach fifty-nine, two short of sixty-one. The next forty-eight hours either produce the two votes or the dissolution path stays the only one Lando keeps live.

Haredi transit-discount revocation enters execution window — The High Court order awaits Regev’s and Smotrich’s ministerial signatures within days. A signed order this week converts the draft-bill fight from a Knesset vote into a Treasury-and-IDF enforcement operation.

The framework Washington has been carrying for the last month and a half was supposed to take the Iranian chokepoint posture off the table. The mine-layers say Tehran is using the talks to set the next contact instead of close one, and the Beirut emptying says Israel has stopped pretending the “extension” extends anything except the perishability of the stockpile inside it. The bench thin enough that Abu Mallouh’s elimination compresses the Doha succession vote is the same bench Tehran is asking Qatar to underwrite. None of that is contained. The IDF is the institution still drawing the equation by hand in the southern Lebanese villages, because the framework’s text was supposed to compel the work and Beirut cannot.

— Uri Zehavi · Intelligence Editor

With Modi Zehavi · Data + Research Analyst