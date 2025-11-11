Shalom, friends.

In Gaza, the Yellow Line is a daily lie detector—gunmen test it, the IDF answers, and the diplomats beg for a “pilot.” Up north, precision attrition accelerates while Beirut insists disarmament happens by press release. At home, the state is relearning how to govern: jail the crooked, harden the hospitals, and pass laws that mean something.

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

South Lebanon : IAF strikes across Nabatieh and the Beqaa; weapons sites hit; three Hezbollah operatives killed.

Israel–U.S.–Lebanon : Washington offers LAF help to “disarm” Hezbollah; Beirut refuses house searches; Israel insists.

Gaza : Two Hamas gunmen shot crossing the Yellow Line toward IDF positions in the south.

Smuggling drone : West-to-east UAV intercepted; three M16s seized; network mapping underway.

Iran : Larijani rejects limits on nukes and missiles; Shin Bet exposes Tehran-run crypto spy tasking in Tel Aviv.

Regionals : Egypt refuses to host Rafah tunnel fighters; UAE declines Gaza peacekeeping force without mandate.

Home front: Three-day IDF drill across Judea, Samaria, Jordan Valley; hospital hardening plan moves to procurement.

The full brief and analysis continue below.

Foreign capitals market “day-after” fantasies while the IDF does “day-of” enforcement. Rafah’s “pilot program” lost two crewmen this morning, and Beirut’s “mechanism” doesn’t knock on doors—so Israeli jets keep doing the knocking. Let’s walk the fronts that actually move.

Rafah's amnesty carousel lost its riders today: Cairo won't host the tunnel men, Abu Dhabi won't police them, and the only corridor that actually works is a demolition charge. Today's Israel Brief separates the diplomatic adjectives from the operational verbs. The Flash Brief gives you the three moves; the full edition shows why Beirut's red line on house-to-house searches just hands the IAF the job, and what the domestic steps trade performance for.

Foreign capitals market "day-after" fantasies while the IDF does "day-of" enforcement.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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