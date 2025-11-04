Shalom, friends.

The day opens with two clocks running at once. In Gaza, the U.S. is pushing a two-year stabilization force even as Hamas tries to turn the Yellow Line into leverage. Up north, Israel keeps shaving Hezbollah’s logistics while UNIFIL’s authority has fled. At home, a hardening justice posture collides with a legal meltdown that won’t quit.

Here’s the map before the noise:

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza : U.S. circulates a UN draft for a two-year ISF by January; Israel rejects safe passage for 200 Hamas gunmen.

Rafah : IAF kills militants who crossed the Yellow Line toward IDF troops; escort “corridor” rules stay tight.

Lebanon : IDF drones hit Nabatieh and Aita al-Shaab as reports show Hezbollah restocking rockets and ATGMs; U.S. warns Beirut.

UNIFIL : Israeli officials say elements are obstructing ISR and exceeding mandate; Israel treats UNIFIL airspace as untrusted.

Axis : Iraqi militias evacuate bases amid GPS jamming; Houthis threaten “immediate” response to Israeli action in Lebanon.

Knesset : Death-penalty bill for terror clears first reading; Lahav-433 widens the Histadrut corruption probe.

Legal: Police recover a phone tied to the MAG leak; U.S. intel chief lands for briefings with the PM.

The full brief and analysis continue below.

Those are the facts — here’s what they mean.

Two clocks run at once in today's Israel Brief — a U.S. push for a two-year stabilization force, and a legal meltdown at home that won't quit. Past the flash bullets, the full edition follows the money: Israel outing UNRWA operatives, Sweden hauling in its aid chief, the ghost-witness collapse gutting the Sde Teiman prosecution. Where the battlefield war is winnable and the self-inflicted one is the harder fight.

The money war is the long war.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe