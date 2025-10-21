Shalom, friends.

Hamas violated the ceasefire again, Israel hit back, and everyone else tried to rename the problem as diplomacy. Cairo’s intelligence chief landed in Jerusalem to push a multinational “stabilization force” for Gaza—one that somehow includes Turkey and Qatar. Netanyahu drew a red line, while Trump’s envoys and Vice President JD Vance arrived to keep the deal from collapsing before their plane landed.

At home, the Knesset’s winter session opened with fire and theater. Netanyahu claimed he saved the country from “nuclear smoke,” Lapid reminded him who was prime minister on October 7, and Ben-Gvir issued an ultimatum over the death-penalty bill. Meanwhile, P.A. police were caught operating illegally in Area C—another reminder of why “security coordination” is a euphemism, not a functional reality—and new data show 125,000 Israelis have left since 2022.

Abroad, Russia hugged Iran tighter, Hamas drafted its own “technocratic” government for Gaza under mediator cover, and Qatar continues playing both banker and arsonist. Even CAIR is suing Northwestern University to kill antisemitism training, proving that in some corners of the West, the real fight isn’t about freedom but about permission to hate.

The same players keep testing Israel’s patience—and the world keeps pretending that patience is infinite.

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Hamas broke the ceasefire again, Israel hit back, and everyone else rushed to rename the problem as diplomacy — that is the day today's Israel Brief takes apart. The full edition follows Cairo's spymaster into Jerusalem, the Knesset's winter session opening in fire and theater, and the quiet number underneath it all: 125,000 Israelis gone since 2022. It also reads the Al Jazeera dox of 30,000 air-force names and the PA's own plan to hide Hamas for a year and bring it back.

The same players keep testing Israel's patience—and the world keeps pretending that patience is infinite.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe