Shalom, friends.

The quiet is once again theoretical. Hamas has spent the ceasefire faking compliance and digging deeper; Israel has spent it preparing for round two. The staged handover of a murdered hostage’s body — already buried once — crossed from cynicism into psychological warfare. It reminded Israelis what “negotiation” means to terrorists and pushed Washington’s truce diplomacy closer to collapse.

North of the border, Hezbollah is testing limits under French and American supervision. Israel’s airstrikes in the Beqaa Valley and the revelation that France ordered UNIFIL to shoot down an Israeli drone stripped away the last pretense of neutrality. At the same time, Iran has gone public with a new radar array in Sudan, wiring its surveillance net from Yemen to the Red Sea. It now watches Eilat with the same precision it watches Haifa.

Inside Israel, patience is as thin as the calm. Lapid and Liberman are turning the draft fight into a constitutional weapon; Smotrich is turning annexation into a campaign slogan. The same coalition that promises sovereignty abroad is losing coherence at home. The IDF is still eliminating cells in Jenin; the High Court is still deciding whether the law applies equally. Both are fighting insurgencies — one armed, one legal.

Every front moves, even when it pretends not to. The war’s shape is now familiar: Hamas fakes restraint, Hezbollah rebuilds under a flag of diplomacy, and Iran measures Israel’s hesitation in minutes.

Hamas spent the ceasefire faking compliance and digging deeper, and today's Israel Brief reads a staged handover that crossed from cynicism into psychological warfare — a hostage's body exhumed, re-buried, then "discovered" for the cameras. The full edition tracks Netanyahu's five response options on the table, France ordering UNIFIL to down an Israeli drone, and Iran's new radar in Sudan that now watches Eilat the way it watches Haifa. It also reads Britain closing an eleven-billion-dollar jet deal with Erdogan while lecturing Jerusalem on restraint.

They forget that Israel doesn't lose patience; it reloads it.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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