Shalom, and welcome to today’s Israel Brief.

The war deepened overnight as Israel pushed further into Gaza City and Netanyahu defended striking Hamas leaders in Qatar. Hostage families are escalating their protests, even as the government insists only force can bring loved ones home. Inside Israel, veterans and politicians wrestle with the cost of war on society, while abroad the battles over Israel’s legitimacy continue — from California classrooms to Hollywood’s red carpet. As you read, consider not only what happened, but how each front — military, political, cultural — shapes the larger fight for Israel’s future.

Gaza is burning, in the defense minister's own words, and that is only the loudest story in today's Israel Brief. Underneath it: combat veterans dumping bags of pills on a Knesset table to force action on suicide, tapes of an ex-Mossad chief calling Qatari money to Hamas 'a blessing,' and California building a first-of-its-kind antisemitism office over union objections. The flash bullets give you the offensive. The full edition gives you the fractures the offensive is opening at home.

The war in Gaza is entering a critical phase, and the debate inside Israel is no less urgent than the battles outside.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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