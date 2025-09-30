Shalom, friends.

Today marks day 725 since Hamas launched their genocidal attack on Israeli civilians. Every time I see that counter on Jewish and Israeli websites, I feel the weight of it. It is well past time for that number to stop climbing. I am skeptical of the latest peace plan, but I am also—cautiously—optimistic overall. We can bring the hostages home. We can finish the work of victory. The IDF is not the problem, nor is the Prime Minister the excuse. The problem is Hamas and its Iranian backers, and the solution is resolve.

In this briefing, pay attention to two fronts: the battlefield cost borne by our soldiers, and the diplomatic maneuvering that may determine whether their sacrifices secure quiet or are squandered in false deals. Watch also the secondary currents—international lawfare, flotillas dressed up as humanitarian theater, and the spread of antisemitism far from our shores.

Day 725, and the counter that climbs on every Jewish website is the weight this edition of the Israel Brief carries into a skeptical-but-cautiously-optimistic read of the latest peace plan. Eleven soldiers wounded in a single Hamas penetration, a battalion rabbi critically hurt in Syria, captured documents tying the flotilla directly to Hamas's overseas network. The full brief works the diplomatic maneuvering that decides whether those sacrifices buy quiet or get squandered in a false deal.

The IDF is not the problem, nor is the Prime Minister the excuse.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Day 725, and the counter that climbs on every Jewish website is the weight this edition of the Israel Brief carries into a skeptical-but-cautiously-optimistic read of the latest peace plan. Eleven soldiers wounded in a single Hamas penetration, a battalion rabbi critically hurt in Syria, captured documents tying the flotilla directly to Hamas's overseas network. The full brief works the diplomatic maneuvering that decides whether those sacrifices buy quiet or get squandered in a false deal.

The IDF is not the problem, nor is the Prime Minister the excuse.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe