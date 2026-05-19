Shalom, friends.

The window we have been pricing the Iran arc against opens its Tuesday-Wednesday compression today. Trump pulled the strike at the Gulf’s request, and Tehran’s counter declines on enrichment. Tomorrow runs the dissolution preliminary reading against the draft-exemption bill on the same Knesset day. And the diaspora walked into court the same week Khan’s April apartheid-warrant filing on Smotrich surfaced.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Trump pulls Tuesday’s strike at Gulf request: Pause runs after Qatar, Saudi, and UAE warned Washington it would “pay the price.” See The War Today.

Iran’s counter declines on enrichment and prices the subsea cables next: Pakistan-routed proposal asks full sanctions relief, IRGC media names fiber-optic cables under the Strait as the next target. See The War Today.

IAF kills the PIJ commander wiring Hezbollah’s Bekaa front: Wael Mahmoud Abd al-Halim eliminated overnight Sunday in Baalbek, the PIJ commander integrating fighters into Hezbollah’s Bekaa formations. See The War Today.

Hamas hands Odeh the Gaza military wing: Intelligence chief on October 7 inherits the chair after the field-commander faction is gone. See The War Today.

Shayetet 13 closes the Sumud run: Commandos board 39 vessels 250 nautical miles off Gaza, with 500 detainees including 100 Turkish nationals. See The War Today.

Bagatz deadline expires, police set thirty-minute haredi detention: Officer holds a draft-evader thirty minutes for Military Police, releases him if no MP shows. See Inside Israel.

The AG’s sealed envelope on Gofman backs Gofman: Brig.-Gen. G. swore on record he never asked Gofman about Elmakayes, collapsing the case factually. See Inside Israel.

Smotrich runs the AG-split bill against the AG at Constitution Committee: Demands resignation, ties the Arab-sector crime surge to her tenure and the prior government. See Inside Israel.

Khan filed the Smotrich apartheid warrant in April: First apartheid count any international court would ever issue, routed through the Doha-MEE pipeline. See Israel and the World.

al-Saadi indictment names the Quds Force as the hand behind Golders Green: SDNY complaint ties the Kataib Hezbollah commander to the NYC synagogue plot and Europe attacks. See Israel and the World.

Israel marks Somaliland Independence Day with Hargeisa: New ambassador presents credentials to Herzog, the Somaliland president visits Jerusalem “soon.” See Israel and the World.

Mamdani’s Nakba video draws the federation boycott: UJA, the JCRC, and the AJC will skip the Gracie Mansion Shavuot reception. See Israel and the World.

Leiter calls J Street “a cancer” as the group pivots against Iron Dome: Ambassador’s direct address to Ben-Ami follows J Street’s MOU arms-embargo push including Iron Dome. See Israel and the World.

Below: what the AG’s sealed envelope on Gofman actually says, the April filing date on Khan’s Smotrich warrant, and the subsea cables Tehran is now putting on the target list.

The day’s pattern is what does not happen. Trump pulled tomorrow’s strike, Netanyahu has not closed his caucus, and the AG’s sealed envelope on Gofman backs Gofman.

The War Today

Trump Pulls the Tuesday Strike as IRGC Media Prices the Subsea Cables

Trump said yesterday evening that he is “not open to anything right now” and that the Iranians “know what’s going to be happening soon,” after posting earlier in the day that he had postponed the Tuesday strike at the request of the Qatari, Saudi, and UAE leaders. The regional Arab states feared that the Gulf would “pay the price” if the strike went on Trump’s calendar, with Iran retaliating against Emirati and Saudi energy and oil infrastructure first. Tehran’s revised proposal, routed through Pakistan, asks for full sanctions relief, the unfreezing of frozen assets, and a Hormuz reopening — and declines to commit on enrichment while pledging only vaguely not to pursue nuclear weapons. Israeli officials called it “shameful” and put the odds of renewed war at “already more than 50-50.” Fighter jets have been seen in the skies above Jerusalem for days. Netanyahu reconvened the small cabinet a second time yesterday evening. Ben Gurion is on a contingency capping departures at roughly two flights per hour against a twelve-hour closure window. The joint U.S.-Israel target deck is rebuilt, the Gerald Ford is back in theater, and CENTCOM’s blockade has turned back 85 vessels. Tehran spent the post-April-7 pause excavating buried missile sites prior American strikes had collapsed, relocating mobile launchers, and studying U.S. flight patterns with possible Russian help. That work produced the downing of an F-15E last month and the strike that damaged an F-35. Pezeshkian declared on X that “dialogue does not mean surrender.” Foreign Ministry spokesman Baqaei said enrichment “will not be discussed with the United States.” Police chief Radan claimed 6,500 arrests since the start of the war for ties to “the enemy” and 166 alleged “armed thieves” killed by his forces.

Tehran’s domestic side of the same picture moved in parallel. The newly stood-up Persian Gulf Strait Authority is collecting roughly $2 million per Hormuz transit and leaving 1,500 vessels backed up awaiting permission to cross. JPMorgan models the toll stream at $70–90 billion a year if left unchallenged. IRGC-affiliated outlets now name the subsea fiber-optic cables running under the Strait — the cables connecting Asia, Europe, and the Gulf — as fair targets of the regime’s “absolute sovereignty,” and warned that simultaneous “deliberate actions” against the cables could deliver massive financial and communications disruption worldwide. The regime that cannot make its 2,500 missiles last a war is naming what it intends to do with the choke point and the cables it can still reach.

Assessment: The Gulf’s “pay the price” warning is the line that lets Riyadh and Abu Dhabi keep both posture and air defenses on the same desk — they get to be on the record as the brake on the strike and on the receiving end of Iran’s first reply if the strike happens anyway. Tehran’s Pakistan-routed proposal is built to refuse on schedule on enrichment and the Strait, and asks for full sanctions relief and an asset unfreeze the Treasury would have to model against a regime running covert weapons work the defense establishment now treats as operating reality. The Persian Gulf Strait Authority and the subsea-cable threat are the same regime running the same play it ran on the Barakah generator and the tanker convoys — when the missile inventory will not stretch, the choke point and the cable are what is left to threaten [cornered regimes do what cornered regimes do]. Probability of conventional escalation inside the SNSC window continues to sharpen upward, at the cost of every day the strike calendar slides.

Hamas Hands Odeh the Wing Haddad Left, Navy Closes the Sumud Run

Hamas reportedly selected Mohammed Odeh to run the al-Qassam Brigades and the Gaza military wing. Odeh was the intelligence chief on October 7 and Haddad’s close aide through the post-Sinwar restructuring. Three Hamas officials told Asharq al-Awsat Odeh was offered the post after Sinwar’s killing last May and refused, which led to Haddad’s appointment then. Odeh is the only senior Hamas military commander photographed on the October 7 deck who has not been killed, apart from Emad Akel of the Gaza home-front headquarters. He reportedly took the northern Gaza brigade after Ahmed Ghandor was eliminated in November 2023 and inherited the chief-of-staff portfolio after Raad Saad was eliminated last December. He spent the months before October 7 mapping weak points in Israel’s border defense. Separately, Shayetet 13 boarded 39 vessels of the Global Sumud / IHH flotilla in international waters roughly 250 nautical miles off Gaza yesterday morning. The boarding operation is expected to run at least 24 hours, with about 500 detainees including 100 Turkish nationals. The Foreign Ministry named IHH (Mavi Marmara’s parent, designated terror) and Mavi Marmara as the convoy’s organizers and framed the operation as “provocation for the sake of provocation” tied to Hamas’s disarmament refusal and the Trump peace plan. No aid was found aboard. Activists were filmed hugging on Israeli vessels en route to Ashdod. The IDF jammed the convoy’s radio frequencies with Britney Spears’s “Oops!... I Did It Again.” COGAT’s latest survey, shared this week with senior Israeli officials, finds 80 percent of Gazans interested in emigrating from the Strip, most asking specifically about the Rafah and Kerem Shalom routes.

Assessment: Odeh’s selection tells us the bench is thin enough that the field-commander faction the Gaza wing was structurally going to elect through is gone. Haddad’s deputy walks into Haddad’s chair — Hamas reaches for continuity because it has run out of alternatives. Whatever Doha decides between Mashaal and al-Hayya now arrives without an operational counterpart who could veto from the field. That counterpart is a man whose entire career has been the intelligence section of an organization whose senior intelligence files have been Israeli reading material for three years [the upside of “organizational restructuring” through targeted elimination]. The Sumud convoy’s value to Hamas was always the diplomatic chaos a successful Mavi Marmara redux would have produced inside the Trump plan’s disarmament clause. The Foreign Ministry’s pre-positioned framing closed that door before commando one hit the deck. The 80-percent COGAT figure is the answer to two years of “the population will never leave” insistence from the same Western institutional class that insists Hamas still represents the population.

IDF Kills the PIJ Commander Wiring Hezbollah’s Bekaa Front

The IAF eliminated Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Wael Mahmoud Abd al-Halim in a precision strike in Baalbek overnight Sunday. Halim ran PIJ’s Beqaa region and led the wiring of PIJ fighters into Hezbollah’s combat formations against IDF troops over recent weeks. Across the same 24 hours the IDF continued dismantling Hezbollah weapons and infrastructure south of the Forward Defense Line, with the 769th Brigade under the 91st Division reducing an anti-tank weapons storage facility and additional sites near al-Khiyam. Hezbollah launched an explosive drone at an Iron Dome position in the Galilee and other crossings into Israeli territory, three days into the 45-day truce extension. The Lebanese health ministry, which does not distinguish combatants from civilians, claims more than 3,000 dead since the war began on March 2 — most of them Hezbollah operatives by Israeli count.

Assessment: Halim was the connective wire. He turned Iran’s PIJ franchise from a parallel formation into an embedded element of Hezbollah’s Bekaa order of battle. Taking him off the board interrupts the integration project at the level where the IDF’s strike calendar keeps working while Washington’s talks “extend.” The 769th Brigade is doing manually what the framework’s text was supposed to compel, clearing the stockpile north of the Litani by hand because the talks cannot. Every additional day of the 45-day extension is another day the Litani-north arsenal hardens and the IDF accrues the cost of clearing what perishability said had to clear before it expired [the strikes are the ceasefire we have been running for a month]. The Iron Dome drone attack confirms what last week’s SAM threshold confirmed — every IAF cycle north of the Litani now budgets for the rung Hezbollah crossed.

Inside Israel

Police Will Now Detain Haredi Draft-Evaders for Thirty Minutes

The Bagatz deadline against government non-enforcement of haredi draft orders expired yesterday and Police Commissioner Danny Levy reversed his prior guidance. The new directive: an officer who encounters a draft-evader detains him, notifies Military Police, waits thirty minutes, and lets him go if no MP shows. Goldknopf and Deri rejected the policy within hours. Deri called yeshiva students “the choicest of Am Yisrael“ and demanded withdrawal. Netanyahu spent the day summoning coalition MKs to pressure them onto the draft-exemption bill ahead of tomorrow’s votes. The Personnel Directorate counts 38,000 confirmed haredi evaders plus 52,000 more on track. The bill on the table produces several hundred additional combat soldiers a year against an IDF shortfall of 12,000.

Assessment: Thirty minutes is the number a coalition writes when the High Court has told it to do something it does not want to do and the haredi parties have told it not to do at all. Levy’s revision lets the Bagatz say enforcement exists and lets Deri say no haredi will sit in a cell [the shape every Section 46 confrontation in this coalition has taken since the draft order issued in new catch-and-release format]. Netanyahu’s pressure campaign on his own MKs is the tell that tomorrow’s dissolution vote is real to him, and the recount theatrics are the same calculation run from the other end of the same hourglass. The burden the IDF carries does not become lighter because the coalition has run out of statutory cover.

The Sealed Envelope Opens — and Backs Gofman

The High Court ordered Baharav-Miara to transfer “without delay” the classified affidavit she submitted on the Gofman Mossad appointment. The cleared respondents include Netanyahu and the Mossad chief-designate. Netanyahu read it within the hour and concluded “no blemish fell on Maj.-Gen. Gofman’s conduct.” The underlying affidavit is from Brig.-Gen. G., and what it actually says collapses the entire case against Gofman as a factual matter. The AG’s office had built the petition on the claim that Gofman lied to Brig.-Gen. G. during the 2022 inquiry into the Ori Elmakayes affair — the seventeen-year-old blogger whose Arabic-language influence-operation account Gofman’s IDF division had authorized, but whom the Shin Bet then arrested and held eighteen months on espionage charges before the file was finally dropped. Brig.-Gen. G. testified under oath that he had never asked Gofman about Elmakayes during the 2022 interview. Neither he nor Gofman knew the teenager’s identity at that time. He had only asked Gofman whether classified documents had leaked from his division, which Gofman denied because the operation ran on open-source material. The man the AG argued lied about an asset was never asked about the asset.

Levin issued a statement framing the AG’s filings as political action. He ordered the government to stop taking notice of her positions and confirmed he has not met with her since the cabinet’s dismissal vote. The Mossad changeover is set for June 2.

Assessment: The affidavit Baharav-Miara held back as the decisive document turns out to be the document that makes the case factually impossible. Gofman could not have lied about an asset he was never questioned about. The AG’s office built the petition on a count Brig.-Gen. G. swore on the record never happened, and then locked the supporting record in a sealed envelope until the High Court compelled it open. We read the conduct through the legal-guild frame the AG’s office has been operating in for two years — the procedural move is a political instrument dressed as a legal position, and the position breaks when the document arrives. Levin’s “we no longer work with her” statement is the executive carrying the same constraint the AG carries against the cabinet [two offices that have stopped recognizing each other’s authority, with the June 2 Mossad handover sitting twelve days out]. The AG-split bill racing through Constitution Committee the same week is the structural answer to the office that builds petitions on counts the sworn record cannot support — the same office whose advisory and prosecutorial functions are about to be separated by statute precisely because they cannot be exercised in the same hand without producing this.

Smotrich Goes at the AG and the State Prosecutor in the Constitution Committee

Smotrich used the Constitution Committee hearing on the AG-split bill to put the Arab-sector crime surge on Baharav-Miara and the Bennett-Lapid government. “The state has lost the monopoly on the use of force.” He called on the AG and the State Prosecutor to resign as “a total failure” and rejected the opposition’s framing that the coalition is dismantling checks on power. The AG-split bill runs on a marathon committee track alongside the media-overhaul bill, both being pushed before tomorrow’s dissolution vote. Netanyahu is pitching the judicial deliverable against the draft-law grievance to keep the haredi parties seated through the votes. Lapid told Likud MKs backing the draft-exemption bill that they “will not fall under the radar.” He threatened to post their faces “in every corner of the country.”

Assessment: Smotrich is reading the Constitution Committee microphone the way pre-election finance ministers have always read their podium — the AG is the opponent on the ballot whether or not she is on it [which by now she essentially is]. The same week her office loses its sealed-envelope argument on Gofman is the week the coalition advances the bill that splits her prosecutorial arm off from her advisory one. Netanyahu’s offer to the haredim is a judicial deliverable in exchange for one more vote on the draft bill, and the haredim Lando has told to blame the prime minister are not in the trading posture they were in last month. Lapid’s threat to post Likud MKs’ faces says the opposition has decided the dissolution vote is a campaign event already.

Israel and the World

Khan Filed the Smotrich Warrant in April for the First Apartheid Charge the ICC Would Ever Issue

The ICC prosecutor’s office told journalists in a Sunday note that it “denies the issuance of new arrest warrants in the situation in the State of Palestine.” Two days later the same office’s formal filing on Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has surfaced — submitted at the beginning of April, charging “war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of apartheid” in Judea and Samaria. Parallel discussions are underway on warrants for Ben-Gvir, Defense Minister Katz, Chief of Staff Zamir, and reportedly Halevi, with no formal submissions yet. The Smotrich apartheid count would be the first time any international court has issued a warrant specifically on the apartheid charge. The reporting routed through Middle East Eye — the outlet two Israeli sources have characterized as “close to the ICC prosecutor’s office and Qatar,” and the same Doha-Qatar pipeline the FBI affidavit on Khan’s alleged payments documented last month. The Khan in question is the same chief prosecutor who was reportedly assured he would be “looked after” by Qatar if he filed the Israeli warrants, and who has answered serious sexual-misconduct allegations against him by calling the case a Mossad smear. Foreign Minister Sa’ar briefed European People’s Party chief Manfred Weber the same day on “hostile governments” working against “Europe’s own interests.” EU sanctions discussions have resumed now that Orban’s veto no longer holds — Ireland, Spain, and Slovenia leading.

Assessment: The Hague has moved the warrants list to elected ministers administering Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, and is moving it to the apartheid count specifically — the legal definition extension landing on the cabinet table by name. The April filing date and the Sunday denial are the same office running the standard ICC sequencing — submit the warrant, denial on Sunday, surface on Tuesday, headlines for the European weekly press. The same Doha-MEE-ICC architecture the FBI affidavit named is running the leak [the moderate channel still does not exist — this is the channel]. Khan’s “looked after by Qatar” position and the Mossad-smear defense against the misconduct allegations are the credibility floor the apartheid count is being filed against. Brussels cannot suspend the Association Agreement, as we have tracked — the population-weighted math does not add up. What Brussels can do is indict specific Israeli ministers, and the ICC’s selective jurisdictional logic — Israel is not a party to the Rome Statute, but neither are Syria, the Taliban-run Afghanistan, or the Houthi-run parts of Yemen, and the court has found jurisdictional gymnastics for the Israeli case only — is the register the next round is being fought in.

Israel Becomes the First State to Mark Somaliland Independence Day With It

Hargeisa held its first Independence Day since Israeli recognition. Thousands gathered for the military parade and traditional dances. Netanyahu phoned Somaliland’s president to mark the day. Somaliland’s first ambassador to Israel presented credentials to President Herzog and confirmed his president will visit Jerusalem “soon.” Israel remains the only state to have recognized Somaliland since its 1991 separation from Somalia. Hargeisa expects the United States, the UAE, and Ethiopia to follow. The territory holds a strategic position near Yemen on the Gulf of Aden. Sa’ar and Levin meanwhile advanced a cabinet proposal offering relocation incentives — co-financed setup costs, housing, conference underwriting — to states moving embassies to Jerusalem. Paraguay and Fiji are already in; Ecuador opened a representative office in December.

Assessment: Jerusalem recognized the functional democracy in the Horn of Africa before the AU or EU did. The Isaac Accords logic runs through Hargeisa — conviction-based bilateral diplomacy with states that share Israel’s threat picture. Israel collected the first-mover credit while the institutional layer pretended to debate. Gulf of Aden basing options across from Houthi-held Yemen make the AU’s “stability” objection unserious. The embassy-relocation budget Sa’ar and Levin attached to the same week converts the foreign minister’s recognition ask into a co-financed deal — most capitals were never going to move on a Trump-era ask alone, and the cash on the other side of the request is what closes the smaller ones.

Genocide Becomes the Democratic Primary Word as Massie Runs the AIPAC Play Against It

The “is Israel committing genocide” question landed yesterday as a primary-test verb the field now has to answer. Mallory McMorrow is running between Abdul El-Sayed and Haley Stevens in Michigan’s Senate primary as the centrist. She told Matt Bernstein’s podcast Israel’s conduct meets “the legal definition” of genocide and “there is no doubt that war crimes have been committed.” She declined to say the word in front of Jewish constituents because of their “personal visceral reaction.” On the Iron Dome question she offered Palestinians could “have a conversation about that.” In California, six Democratic gubernatorial candidates answered the same question for CalMatters. Becerra and Porter referred Israel to international courts. Steyer reframed the question to gas prices. Mahan called genocide “not a word that I use.” Villaraigosa rejected the term while granting “some of what I’ve seen is excessive.” Thurmond said the situation has “gone way too far.” Rashida Tlaib reintroduced her resolution to commemorate the “ongoing Nakba” on Nakba Day. Twelve cosponsors signed on, including Omar and Ocasio-Cortez. The resolution calls Israel “an apartheid state engaged in genocide,” with over a hundred organizational endorsers behind it. And in Kentucky, Thomas Massie closed the most expensive intraparty House primary in US history. He told voters the race is “a referendum on whether Israel gets to buy seats in Congress.” He pushes an “AIPAC Act” to register pro-Israel groups as foreign agents. His closing-week platforms included Ryan Matta, David Reilly, Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Nick Fuentes [the company is the policy].

Assessment: The partisan-sort thesis has arrived at the words themselves. The progressive flank now demands “genocide” as a primary-test verb. McMorrow’s centrist answer — meets the legal definition but won’t say it in front of Jews — is the activist answer with audience management. Tlaib’s resolution is the activist floor speaking to itself. McMorrow is what a swing-state moderate now thinks the median Democratic primary voter requires. Massie’s AIPAC Act is the mirror move on the Republican fringe. It is the oldest dual-loyalty libel laundered through a foreign-agent registration framework and a podcast circuit that overlaps with self-identified Jew-haters. The two flanks have converged on the same accusation: Jewish political participation as foreign influence requiring legal containment. The moderate cores diverge in opposite directions on Israel’s legitimacy. Antizionism is antisemitism, named plainly. The institutional class hiring candidates fluent in the curated language is the same class that no longer speaks for the audience it curates for.

Federal Charges Name the Quds Force as the Hand Behind Golders Green and the New York Synagogue Plots

A criminal complaint unsealed Friday in the Southern District of New York charges Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, 32, a Kataib Hezbollah commander. The complaint alleges he directed attacks on Jewish targets in New York, Canada, and across Europe at the order of the IRGC Quds Force. It includes photographs of al-Saadi with IRGC leadership. It ties him operationally to the front group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, which has publicly claimed eighteen attacks across Europe and the stabbing of two Jews in London last month. Days later in Golders Green, six men surrounded 22-year-old Shalev Ben Yakar outside a hotel after hearing him on the phone in Hebrew. They asked “Are you Jewish?” and beat him until he believed he was about to die. Federal prosecutors the same week moved for the death penalty against Elias Rodriguez for the murders of Yaron Lischinsky z”l and Sarah Milgrim z”l outside the Capital Jewish Museum. Jewish members of Congress played voicemails on CNN now arriving at their offices daily — “kill every single f-cking Zionist scumbag” — with the police detail outside Jared Moskowitz’s house now permanent.

Assessment: Tehran, Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah middleman, European and North American Jewish targets, with a flag-of-convenience front group to launder claims of responsibility [the conduit working exactly as designed, and the FBI now saying so in indictment language]. Golders Green and the NYC synagogue plot run from the same desk in Baghdad to the same hand on the same trigger. The diaspora and the home front are one battlespace, and the al-Saadi indictment is the document that proves it in court. The open question is whether the United Kingdom finally proscribes the IRGC before the next attack lands, or whether Britain repeats the pattern Berlin and Paris have already lived through while the Met’s hidden Nova Exhibition address quietly normalizes.

Ambassador Leiter Calls J Street a Cancer as the Group Pivots Against Iron Dome

Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, speaking yesterday at the National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism at Washington’s Museum of the Bible, called J Street “a cancer in the heart of the Jewish community” and “duplicitous.” The trigger was J Street’s recent lobbying push to phase out U.S. direct military aid to Israel, including funding for Iron Dome. Leiter’s frame was procedural: “How can you be pro-Israel and advocate for an arms embargo on a state fighting a seven-front war against Iranian proxies?” He paired it with a direct address to J Street’s leadership: “You don’t like Netanyahu, make aliyah, vote in the next election.” J Street president Jeremy Ben-Ami responded that the ambassador should be “engaging” his group instead of “calling us names.” The MOU-tier arms-embargo position is the same one Ro Khanna and other progressive Democrats have already taken on the Hill.

Assessment: Leiter is reading what J Street’s own filings already say. The organization can support an arms embargo on Israel or it can claim pro-Israel identity, and it has chosen [when the defensive interceptor is the thing being defunded, the opposition was never about offense in the first place]. The structural significance is the 2029 floor. J Street’s MOU pivot is the institutional prototype for what a Democratic White House inheriting a progressive primary base will be asked to do on direct military aid to a country fighting Iran. Sarah Lawrence’s J Street U rejection compresses the partisan-sort clock from the campus side. The Iron Dome arms-embargo plank compresses it from the lobby side, in the same month, in the same direction.

Briefly Noted

Frontline & Security

Walla: Israel Police rolled up a twenty-person Jordan Valley ring moving NIS 1.3 million in Jordanian tobacco through the Allenby corridor. PA residents and east Jerusalem Israelis on the charge sheet — and police flagged the route as a platform for security offenses.

Diplomacy & Geopolitics

Jerusalem Post: Croatia’s President Zoran Milanovic confirmed yesterday he will not approve Nisan Amdur as Israel’s ambassador “due to the policies of the current Israeli government,” formalizing a seven-month snub. The Foreign Ministry routes Amdur in as charge d’affaires.

Public Diplomacy & Media

JNS: Musk by video called Israeli innovation “number one in the world” per capita at the Smart Mobility Summit in Tel Aviv, the conference rescheduled from March because of the Iran war.

Algemeiner: Cornell’s trustees cleared President Kotlikoff over the April 30 parking-lot mob and disciplined at least one non-student harasser — the board naming the violators instead of the target.

Domestic & Law

Israel Hayom: Netanyahu’s office is floating former Civil Service Commissioner Daniel Hershkowitz for State Comptroller. The pitch is built to prevent a vote-split between the prime minister’s personal Bagatz attorney Michael Rabilio and former High Court Justice Yosef Elron — whom the opposition would back in a secret ballot.

Walla: The Health Ministry tightened rules barring outside parties from entering open-psychiatric “balancing houses.” The directive followed a surge in lawyers signing combat-shock veterans to “draconian” fee-agreements mid-treatment.

Economy, Tech & Infrastructure

Globes: Nasdaq-listed Ondas Holdings agreed to acquire Israeli defense-AI firm Omnisys for $200 million. The buy folds a quarter-century of battle-proven Israeli battlefield-management software into Ondas’s autonomous defense roadmap.

Israel Hayom: Energy Minister Eli Cohen signed Tamar’s boundary expansion, unlocking the cross-border Eran reservoir for an extra $200 million in state revenue. The carve-up ends years of litigation: 78% to Tamar’s partners, 22% split among the state, NewMed, Chevron, and Ratio.

Culture, Religion & Society

Israel Hayom: Prof. Shimon Gibson at UNC Charlotte reads the Copper Scroll — Qumran Cave 3, 1952, the only Dead Sea Scroll etched on metal — as the clandestine financing ledger of the Bar Kokhba revolt.

Jerusalem Post: Haifa University’s “From Trash to Treasure — Nahal Omer” opens as the first Israeli exhibit at the international Silk Road Virtual Museum, drawing on nearly 3,900 textile fragments — Indian cotton, Bactrian camel-hair felt, Central Asian silk — pulled from middens at a seventh-to-ninth-century Arava village on the Spice Road.

Developments to Watch

Judea & Samaria

Shin Bet warns of Iran-Turkey-Hamas terror buildup in Judea and Samaria — Israeli security officials briefed an “acutely deteriorating” picture, naming deepened Iranian and Turkish involvement alongside Hamas infrastructure expansion. The west-bank-second-Gaza trajectory now sits on the Shin Bet’s own record ahead of the May 29 Washington round.

Northern Front (Lebanon / Syria)

Hayman INSS paper: Iran’s nuclear project “essentially unchanged” — The former senior military-intelligence officer who served through the first two months of the war published a policy paper Sunday. The finding is that Roaring Lion produced tactical achievements but left the regime and the nuclear program intact. The defense establishment’s working assumption of an active covert program now has its own paper trail.

Gaza & Southern Theater

Trump Peace Council report names Hamas the blocker on reconstruction — The Trump Peace Council’s report concludes Hamas itself is what stops Gaza rehabilitation. The Mashaal-al-Hayya succession vote in Doha now opens against an administration paper naming the political bureau as the obstacle.

Regional Axis (Iran, Houthis, Militias)

Pakistan stations 8,000 troops and 16 JF-17s inside Saudi Arabia — Three Pakistani security sources confirmed the deployment under last year’s mutual-defense pact, alongside the Chinese HQ-9 air-defense system. Pakistani personnel operate the kit on Saudi funding. The same Islamabad channel mediating Tehran’s “shameful” proposal is the channel quietly putting Riyadh under Pakistan’s umbrella.

Adani settles $275M with Treasury over Iran sanctions violations — OFAC settled with Adani Enterprises for 32 apparent Iran sanctions violations on LPG purchases between November 2023 and June 2025. Treasury is putting the enforcement bill on India’s largest industrial conglomerate the same week Modi weighs the Hormuz round.

Diplomatic & Legal

Treasury extends 30-day Russian-oil sanctions waiver as Hormuz squeezes supply — Bessent issued a fresh general licence releasing Russian crude already at sea, the second waiver since March. Shaheen and Warren have written to Treasury objecting the waiver underwrites Moscow’s war revenue. A third extension inside the renewed-strike window converts the Iran calendar into a congressional fight over Russia policy.

Home Front & Politics

Defense Ministry asks tonight for another NIS 40 billion — The cabinet opens tonight with a Defense Ministry request for an additional NIS 40 billion past the war budget. The Finance Ministry has already briefed that the gap closes through taxes. The bill for the war this coalition is preparing to fight arrives the same week as the dissolution vote.

Wednesday vote stack: exemption-bill committee text plus dissolution preliminary reading — The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee presents the final exemption-bill text tomorrow. The Knesset’s preliminary dissolution reading lands shortly after, the same day. Netanyahu’s office is summoning Likud holdouts (Dalal, Solomon) one by one tonight. The haredi factions have already told the coalition “the games are over.”

Tehran is buying time through Pakistan and pricing the subsea cables into the next round. The cabinet is buying it through the recount. The haredi factions are buying it through Lando’s letters. Brussels is buying it through warrants the prosecutor filed in April and surfaced today (after denying them).

— Uri Zehavi · Intelligence Editor

With Modi Zehavi · Data + Research Analyst