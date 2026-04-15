Shalom, friends.

We are tracking three pressure points all running against the same six-day ceasefire clock — Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors face-to-face at the State Department at a deadlock, the U.S. naval blockade entering its second day with a $1 billion sanctions-waiver cliff Sunday, and a nine-justice High Court panel hearing the Ben-Gvir dismissal petition [now with the disclosure that the Attorney General activated Ronen Bar’s Shin Bet against the minister and instructed it to keep digging when the inquiry produced nothing]. Much else of we’ve been tracking — Operation Silver Plow’s mop-up at Bint Jbeil, the Cairo “voluntary or by force” framework, the Zini letter, the European procurement realignment — all continued to advance.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Lebanon talks: Leiter and Hamadeh meet at State with Rubio; Israel demands disarmament, Lebanon offers a 15-day pause.

Hormuz Day Two: USS destroyers transit and clear mines; 34 ships through Monday; sanctions waiver expires Sunday.

Ben-Gvir hearing: Nine-justice panel sits; Levin preempts ruling; AG’s Shin Bet inquiry against Ben-Gvir surfaces.

Iran ceasefire poll: 61 percent oppose extending the truce to Hezbollah; the country splits 39–41 on Iran itself.

Italy and Serbia: Rome suspends defense agreement; Belgrade announces 50-50 drone JV targeting 80,000 units.

UK per capita Jew-hate: Britain leads the developed world; March of the Living delegation now includes Heaton Park survivors.

Lafarge verdict: Paris court convicts cement maker and eight executives for paying Islamic State and Nusra Front.

Hezbollah commander to NPR: Lebanese disarmament boxes were empty; arsenal intact; Kornet and Konkurs still flowing through Syria.

The institutions are all testing themselves against the same war, and the test results are uneven. The State Department gets ambassadorial talks with no enforcement mechanism. The U.S. Navy gets minesweepers in the Gulf and a sanctions waiver that may undo the leverage they were sent to create. The Israeli High Court gets a nine-justice expanded panel and a disclosure that the Attorney General was running the Shin Bet against the minister whose dismissal she is now demanding. None of these institutions are unconstrained, and each constraint will be visible in what they actually do over the next six days.

Three institutions, one war, and the test results are uneven — that's the spine of today's Israel Brief. The State Department gets ambassadorial talks with no enforcement, the Navy gets minesweepers and a sanctions waiver that may undo its own leverage, and the High Court gets a nine-justice panel plus the disclosure that the Attorney General ran the Shin Bet against the very minister she now wants removed. The full edition works through what each constraint will actually produce over the next six days, including the Hezbollah commander telling NPR the disarmament boxes were empty.

The ceasefire ends in days and nobody at the table has any incentive to fix that.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe