Shalom, friends.

Tehran admitted yesterday what its security council concluded two weeks ago: the regime is in “a state of collapse.” The architecture that was supposed to underwrite Iranian leverage is unbuilding itself one announcement at a time. Inside Israel, the institutions that have spent two years studying their problems are taking their own audits. The diaspora finds Hesse criminalizing denial of Israel’s right to exist on the same day Berlin shutters one of its more recognizable Israelis. The architecture is moving.

⚡️Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Iran: Trump posts “state of collapse”; UAE exits OPEC May 1, Aramco suspends gas, blockade compounds.

Lebanon: IDF demolishes Kantara Iranian-built tunnel network with 450 tons of explosives; Israel sets two-week deadline.

Judea & Samaria: Two soldiers stabbed in Silwad; PA medical staff strike as Smotrich freeze holds.

Haredi enforcement: Extremists storm Military Police commander’s home with family inside; IDF resumes draft-dodger arrests.

IDF discipline: Zamir convenes senior commanders; half of 400 Lebanon casualties came from accidents or friendly fire.

Sa-Nur restored: Smotrich approves 643 units in northern Samaria and the Jordan Valley; Sa’ar defers sovereignty pending Trump.

US-Israel aid talks: May negotiations to phase aid into joint partnership; 40 of 47 Senate Democrats block weapons sales.

Ukraine grain: Zelensky threatens sanctions over second ship; Sa’ar refuses Twitter diplomacy as EU signals readiness.

Diaspora split: LA finds Title VI violation; Toronto doxes 11 Jewish schools; Berlin shutters Shani; Hesse criminalizes denial.

Two arcs are running this week: Iran’s institutions unbuild while Israel’s finally execute. Iran’s losses compound: OPEC, Doha, the Khamenei discipline that disciplined the rest. Israel restores Sa-Nur, lands a Title VI lever in Los Angeles, and gets a chief of staff finally auditing what the war’s middle stretch produced. The diaspora’s question is sharper: Hesse criminalizes denial of Israel’s right to exist in the same Germany whose mob drove Eyal Shani off Berlin’s restaurant scene. Five months from elections, the coalition is executing in the way it spent two years claiming to study.

Tehran admitted yesterday what its own security council concluded two weeks ago — the regime is in a state of collapse — and today's Israel Brief tracks two arcs running at once: Iran's institutions unbuilding while Israel's finally execute. The flash gives you OPEC fracturing, Kantara falling under 450 tons of explosives, and Hesse criminalizing denial of Israel's right to exist in the same Germany whose mob drove Eyal Shani off Berlin's restaurant scene. The full edition carries the single number from Zamir's commanders' meeting nobody in the IDF wants public — roughly half of 400 Lebanon casualties from accidents or friendly fire.

The country that audits itself is the country that gets to keep moving.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

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