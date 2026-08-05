A targeted killing in Gaza now needs the chief of staff's signature, where a division commander's signature used to do. The tunnels came down at Haddatha and Srobbin overnight — while Rome spent its first day arguing over which country gets to walk in behind the engineers and call it done. The terms taking shape in Muscat hand Tehran administration of the water it closed in February. And the ultimatum on the other end of that deal comes from an army that has spent virtually all its long-range precision missiles. Karhi answered a ruling that took away the coalition's election-day turnout machine by announcing that Likud will get the voter data regardless.

Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

The Gaza roadmap? Still no verification committee. The Hormuz terms? Waiting on a Revolutionary Guards declaration binding the corps to whatever Araghchi initials. Sohlberg wrote what the election law says, and a cabinet minister answered that he will get the data by any means available.

Today: the signature a Gaza strike now needs, what Washington has left to threaten Iran with, and a minister vowing to defy the elections ruling.

Read today's brief