Israel Brief: Wednesday, August 5
The halt Israel tried to refuse arrived anyway, and the terms reopening Hormuz leave Iran administering the water.
A targeted killing in Gaza now needs the chief of staff's signature, where a division commander's signature used to do. The tunnels came down at Haddatha and Srobbin overnight — while Rome spent its first day arguing over which country gets to walk in behind the engineers and call it done. The terms taking shape in Muscat hand Tehran administration of the water it closed in February. And the ultimatum on the other end of that deal comes from an army that has spent virtually all its long-range precision missiles. Karhi answered a ruling that took away the coalition's election-day turnout machine by announcing that Likud will get the voter data regardless.
Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less
Gaza: Netanyahu refuses the pullback, and a targeted killing now needs the chief of staff's signature. See The War Today.
Hormuz: Iran keeps the inbound lane in its own waters under interim terms, and Washington is out of long-range missiles. See The War Today.
Lebanon: Rome's seventh round argues over who verifies while Israeli engineers keep destroying Hezbollah's tunnels. See The War Today.
Elections: Sohlberg bars election-day voter tracking, and Karhi says Likud will get the data anyway. See Inside Israel.
Haredi funding: The Finance Committee moves NIS 267 million to haredi education mid-recess, and a High Court justice takes it up this morning. See Inside Israel.
Michigan: El-Sayed wins the Senate nomination on a "genocide" charge and an arms embargo, over $30 million from AIPAC. See Israel and the World.
Ramallah: Sotomayor lets collection begin on the $656 million terror judgment against the Palestinian Authority and the PLO. See Israel and the World.
Britain: Antisemitic incidents rise 21 percent in six months and assaults 82, the worst on CST's books. See Israel and the World.
David Miller: An appeal tribunal keeps antizionism a protected belief under the Equality Act. See Israel and the World.
Doha: Qatar laughably declares Hamas has met every commitment and calls on the world to press Israel. See Developments to Watch.
The Gaza roadmap? Still no verification committee. The Hormuz terms? Waiting on a Revolutionary Guards declaration binding the corps to whatever Araghchi initials. Sohlberg wrote what the election law says, and a cabinet minister answered that he will get the data by any means available.
Today: the signature a Gaza strike now needs, what Washington has left to threaten Iran with, and a minister vowing to defy the elections ruling.
The Jewish State — Mitzpe's eight-session live course on Israeli history from the Mandate to October 7, taught the way the brief reads. Cohort 1: eight Sundays from Oct 11. mitzpe.org/the-jewish-state