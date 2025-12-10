Shalom, friends.

The war has shifted into that unnerving phase where everything looks calmer on the map and much sharper under the surface. Hamas is now running a “lost body, let’s talk statehood” scam around Ran Gvili, z”l, while rockets in Judea and Samaria move from fantasy to production line a few hundred meters from Israeli homes. Up north, a brutal winter storm is rolling in just as Hezbollah weighs whether to take one more shot under cloud and wind cover before the December 31 deadline. Inside the country, the state is legalizing long-rooted Samaria towns, clearing fringe outposts, pushing a real Haredi draft law, and finally moving an October 7 commission—even as foreign capitals still call this a “far-right” government and demand Phase II theater in Gaza.

Here’s the situation before the rain really starts (though looking out the window, I’m pondering the choice of those words).

⚡️ Flash Brief: The Day in 90 Seconds or Less

Gaza : Hamas claims “objective difficulty” finding Ran Gvili’s body as the US presses Israel hard to launch Phase II.

Judea & Samaria : Shin Bet busts Tulkarm rocket cell; four rockets, one with live warhead, found near Israeli towns.

North : IDF hits Radwan sites; storm “Byron” raises concern Hezbollah will exploit weather to strike under low visibility.

Iran / Axis : IDF says Tehran has resumed high-rate ballistic missile production six months after the 12-day war.

Inside Israel : Six Samaria communities legalized; four violent outposts evacuated; October 7 commission bill advanced; Lahav 433 chief under investigation.

Politics & society : Haredi draft outline moves; rabbis convene on service; “war poor” data deepen; massive Hanukkah menorah set at the Kotel.

Diplomacy & info-war: Egypt links Trump–Netanyahu–Sissi summit to a $35b gas deal; Qatar’s Doha Forum and CAIR drama keep laundering Muslim Brotherhood narratives.

Hamas, Hezbollah, Tehran, and parts of the “international community” are all trying the same move in different theaters: blur reality, stretch time, and force Israel into other people’s scripts. Yesterday it was “stored weapons” and a fantasy ISF that never disarms anyone. Today it’s a conveniently missing body, a ten-year “hudna” dressed up as peace, and storm cover in the north that looks tailor-made for a revenge shot at Galilee.

On our side of the line, Israel is hardening its borders, exposing rocket lines before they’re fired, legalizing communities that have been a fact for 30 years, and finally writing into law the investigations and manpower framework a serious country needs.

Let’s explore.

Today's Israel Brief opens on the quiet phase that should worry you most — calmer on the map, much sharper underneath. A warhead and assembled rocket tubes turned up a few hundred meters from Israeli towns in the Tulkarm belt, and the full edition traces what that means for the ridge, why Storm Byron hands Hezbollah the cloud cover it has been waiting for, and how Hamas turned a missing body into a veto over Phase II. Beyond the bullets: six legalized Samaria towns, a real October 7 commission, and the humiliation ritual the West keeps inviting Jews to perform.

Treating it as a security belt is not ideology — it's geometry.

The Israel Brief is the Mitzpe Institute's read on Israel and the region — most mornings, Sunday through Thursday. More at mitzpe.org.

Read the full brief on Mitzpe